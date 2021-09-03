'He will always take that shot': Topex unsurprised at Wright game winner

MANILA, Philippines — Matthew Wright had not converted on a single field goal in 14 tries prior to a fade away shot to put the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters up by two, 78-76, in their comeback win over the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters in the PBA Philippine Cup on Thursday.

But as far as Phoenix head coach Topex Robinson is concerned, Wright's offensive struggles are no problem in crunch time.

???? Wright's 1st field goal (0/14 before the bucket). Phoenix ahead 78-76, 2.6 4q #PBAiTuloyAngLaban pic.twitter.com/zbiEpzWe7j — PBA (@pbaconnect) September 2, 2021

Playing with the winner's mentality that he does, Robinson had no doubt in his star player's confidence to sink the eventual game-winning shot.

"Matthew will win games for us and he will lose games for us, no matter what he will always take a shot," said Robinson after their 78-77 comeback win over RoS.

"I don't have to tell Matt to take a shot because no matter what, he will always take that shot. I mean, he's the winner, he wants to win, he'll find ways to win," he added.

Phoenix was sorely missing Wright's offense early in the game, going down with a deficit as large as 17 points in the third salvo.

But thanks to efforts from Jason Perkins and RR Garcia, who led comeback efforts with 18 points each, the Phoenix Super LPG had the chance to atone for his shooting struggles.

At the end of the day, the 30-year-old was still Mr. (W)Right for his team.

Wright and the Fuel Masters return to action Saturday against the NLEX Road Warriors.