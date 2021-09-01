Chooks honors country's 1st Olympic medalist by giving back to kin

MANILA, Philippines — Chooks-to-Go is honoring the country's first-ever Olympic medalist Teofilo Yldefonso, by giving his kin a perpetual supply of 100-oven roasted chicken every month.

Yldefonso, who is also a war hero in World War II, is survived by his great-great-grandson, Raul Yldefonso.

Yldefonso was a native of Piddig, Ilocos Norte and won two bronze medals in the Olympics, one in 1928 and one in 1932, for the 200-meter breaststroke event.

But the swimmer was not only known for his athletic prowess, as he was also a member of the 57th Infantry Regiment of the Philippine Scouts of the United States Army.

Yldefonso served in World War II where he would meet his untimely demise in a the Capas Concentration Camp on June 19, 1942 at 38-years-old.

"Teofilo is not just a sports hero, but also a war hero during World War II," said Chooks-to-Go President Ronald Mascariñas.

Yldefonso's great-great grandson Raul, meanwhile, also hopes to make sure his legacy continues on.

"Bilang kaapo-apohan ni Teo?filo Yldefonso, pinagsikapan ko pong ipunin lahat ng alaala, mga balita sa dyaryo, mga picture niya, at kung kinakailangan na muling i-request ang rebulto niya sa Ilocos Norte," said Raul.

"Sapagkat pinagmamalaki ng aming angkan na isang Olympian tulad niya na hindi matatawaran dahil sa dalawang beses niyang tinanggap ang medalya ng Republika ng Pilipinas," he added.

Raul currently wants a statue built in honor of his kin in the plaza of Piddig, and he hopes the attention brought to the Olympian by Chooks-to-Go will help his cause.

He also revealed that part of what he will be receiving from the sports patron will be sent to Piddig where their family will be distributing it to needy members of the community — in that way, the clan would be able to keep Yldefonso's memory alive and be able to give back to the town that embraced the Olympian as their own.

In other news, Chooks-to-Go is also helping another late Olympian — Leopoldo Serantes — as they are set to help his kin bring the 1988 Seoul Olympics medalist's remains home to Dasmarinas, Cavite, following his death on Wednesday.

