Olympic medalist Serantes dies at 59

MANILA, Philippines — Leopoldo Serantes, a bronze medalist at the 1988 Seoul Olympics, has died. He was 59.

The Philippine Sports Commission confirmed his death on Wednesday.

IN LOVING MEMORY OF



March 15, 1962 - September 1, 2021



• 1988 Seoul Summer Olympics Bronze Medalist (Boxing - Light Flyweight)

• 1985 & 1987 Southeast Asian Games Gold Medalist (Boxing- Light Flyweight)

• Philippine Sports Hall of Famer pic.twitter.com/gKsnBugqMn — Philippine Sports Commission (@psc_gov) September 1, 2021

Serantes competed in Seoul in men's boxing, and entered the medal matches in the light flyweight division.

Serantes won via stoppage against Moroccos Mahjoub Mjirich to assure himself of a medal in the Games.

In the semifinal, he lost to Bulgaria's Ivailo Khristov by decision, 0-5, to settle for the bronze medal.

He was also a gold medalist in the 1985 and 1987 editions of the Southeast Asian Games.

The Philippine Sports Hall of Famer was last reported to be suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

In August, sports patron Ronald Mascariñas had promised Serantes a P100,000 monthly stipend to help with his medical bills.

