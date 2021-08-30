Gawilan misses out on last swimming final

Philippines' Ernie Gawilan (R) at the start of Heat 2 of the Men's 100m Freestyle - S8 at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium during the Paralympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on September 11, 2016.

MANILA, Philippines — Para swimmer Ernie Gawilan was unable to book a slot in the Final of his last event at the Tokyo Paralympics, the Men's 100-meter backstroke S7. Gawilan finished 10th overall among 11 swimmers in the Heats with a time of 1:21.60. His time was 12.48 seconds behind Argentina's Pio Carlomagno who set a new Paralympic Record of 1:09.12. In Heat 2, Gawilan finished last among six swimmers. He competed in two other events this Paralympics, the Men's 200-meter individual medley and the Men's 400-meter freestyle, the latter where he qualified to the Final and finished 6th overall. Gawilan was the first Filipino to qualify for the Tokyo Paralympics due to his performance at the 2018 Asian Para Games where he won gold medals in the S7 class events of 400m Freestyle, 100m Backstroke, and 200m Individual Medley and two silvers in the S7 class 50m and 100m Freestyle.

LATEST UPDATE: August 30, 2021 - 8:16am

Bookmark this page for updates on the Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games. Photo courtesy of AFP/Philip Fong.

August 30, 2021 - 8:16am Filipino para swimmer Ernie Gawilan finishes last in his heat with a time of 1:21.60 in the Men's 100 meter Backstroke S7 classification. Gawilan places 10th overall, signaling the end of his tournament. — report from Kristofer Purnell

August 27, 2021 - 9:53am Jerrold Mangliwan finishes fourth in Heat 1 of the Men's 400meter - T52, he misses out on an outright berth to the Final. He still can book a slot though, if he is among the next two fastest after the Top 3 finishers in the Heats. — Luisa Morales

August 26, 2021 - 8:51am Swimmer Gary Bejino finishes sixth in his heat with 3:17.19. He's not going through to the finals for this event as only the Top 8 swimmers go through. The para swimmer competes again on Monday in the men's 50-meter butterfly S6. — Luisa Morales

August 24, 2021 - 9:43am Tokyo's Paralympic Games open with athletes hoping to shatter stereotypes and world records despite a year-long pandemic delay and as Japan battles a surge in virus cases. The Games will officially be declared open on Tuesday evening by Japan's Emperor Naruhito but virus rules mean most of the stadium's 68,000 seats will be empty. Still, the excitement is clear among the 4,400 athletes from 162 teams taking part this year. — AFP