Gawilan falls short of final in 200-meter individual medley
MANILA, Philippines — Para swimmer Ernie Gawilan was unable to book a slot in the Final in his first event at the Tokyo Paralympics, the 200-meter individual medley SM7 on Friday.
Gawilan finished ninth overall among 13 swimmers in the Heats with 2:50.49.
He fell one place short of qualifying in the final as only the Top 8 swimmers overall get to compete in the medal event.
In Heat 1, Gawilan finished 5th among six swimmers.
Two swimmers in Heat 2 — India's Suyash Narayan Jadhav and Ukraine's Yevhenii Bohodaiko did not swim.
Bohodaiko was disqualified from the competition while Jadhav was recorded as "Did not start".
Gawilan still competes in two more events in Tokyo, the 400-meter freestyle, and the 100-meter backstroke in the S7 classification.
The events are slated for August 29 and 30, respectively.
Bookmark this page for updates on the Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games. Photo courtesy of AFP/Philip Fong.
Jerrold Mangliwan finishes fourth in Heat 1 of the Men's 400meter - T52, he misses out on an outright berth to the Final. He still can book a slot though, if he is among the next two fastest after the Top 3 finishers in the Heats. — Luisa Morales
Swimmer Gary Bejino finishes sixth in his heat with 3:17.19.
He's not going through to the finals for this event as only the Top 8 swimmers go through.
The para swimmer competes again on Monday in the men's 50-meter butterfly S6. — Luisa Morales
Tokyo's Paralympic Games open with athletes hoping to shatter stereotypes and world records despite a year-long pandemic delay and as Japan battles a surge in virus cases.
The Games will officially be declared open on Tuesday evening by Japan's Emperor Naruhito but virus rules mean most of the stadium's 68,000 seats will be empty.
Still, the excitement is clear among the 4,400 athletes from 162 teams taking part this year. — AFP
The Paralympic flame arrives in Tokyo on Friday as virus cases hit fresh records nationwide just four days before the Games begin.
Japan's daily infections topped 25,000 for the first time on Thursday, with the number of severe cases also higher than ever as the nation battles a fifth wave driven by the more contagious Delta variant.
As Tokyo prepares to host the top sporting event for athletes with disabilities, organisers urged participants to follow virus rules with increased vigilance. — AFP
A global campaign aimed at ending discrimination towards the world's 1.2 billion people with disabilities kicked off Thursday spearheaded by Paralympic chiefs and backed by a broad group of international organisations.
The campaign, called WeThe15, aims to "be the biggest ever human rights movement", representing the 15 percent of the world's population estimated by the UN to have a disability.
Backed by corporate muscle and bringing together organisations from the worlds of sport, human rights, policy, and arts and entertainment, the launch comes less than a week before the Tokyo Paralympics open on August 24.
"We believe that it's really going to be a game-changer," International Paralympic Committee head Andrew Parsons told AFP. — AFP
