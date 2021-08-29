








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Gawilan finishes 6th in 400-meter freestyle final
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 29, 2021 | 4:15pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Gawilan finishes 6th in 400-meter freestyle final
Ernie Galiwan
PSC
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Ernie Gawilan logged a respectable 6th place finish in the men's 400-meter freestlye S7 medal rounds at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Sunday.



Gawilan, who clinched a spot in the final in his second event in the Para Games, logged 4:56.24 in the final — more than two seconds faster than his time in the preliminaries earlier.





The Filipino para swimmer was 25.18 seconds behind Israel's Mark Malyar who ruled the competition with a world record time of 4:31.06.



This beat his previous world record of 4:33.64, a time he set in London back in 2019.



Ukraine's Andrii Trusov came in second with 4:35.56, more than four seconds slower than Malyar. USA's Evan Austin clinched bronze with 4:38.95.



En route to the final, Gawilan finished sixth among nine swimmers in the heats with 4:58.58.



Gawilan competes in one more event in Tokyo, the 100-meter backstroke S7 set tomorrow at 9:03 a.m. Japan time (8:03 a.m., Manila time).


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PARALYMPICS
                                                      SWIMMING
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 'I know I'm Filipino': Parks Jr. remains open to Gilas stint
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'I know I'm Filipino': Parks Jr. remains open to Gilas stint


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
If his new team Nagoya Diamond Dolphins give him the green light, and if it fits in the schedule, he has no qualms about representing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ernie Gawilan books slot in 400-meter freestyle Parlaympics final
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ernie Gawilan books slot in 400-meter freestyle Parlaympics final


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Gawilan, who fell just one place short of the final in his first event, the 200-meter individual medley, finished 6th out...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alex Eala earns No. 2 seed at 2021 US Open juniors
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alex Eala earns No. 2 seed at 2021 US Open juniors


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Filipina teen sensation Alex Eala has been installed as the No. 2 seed in the prestigious US Open junior tennis championships...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Team Lakay's Olsim ekes out win vs Nguyen in atomweight debut
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Team Lakay's Olsim ekes out win vs Nguyen in atomweight debut


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
New weight class, no problem for Team Lakay's rising female star Jenelyn Olsim.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eala No. 2 seed
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eala No. 2 seed


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipina teen sensation Alex Eala has been installed as the No. 2 seed in the prestigious US Open junior tennis championships...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Discus thrower Aceveda contracts COVID, out of Tokyo Paralympics
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Discus thrower Aceveda contracts COVID, out of Tokyo Paralympics


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 21 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Aceveda and coach Bernard Buenand have since been brought to a quarantine facility outside the Paralympic village to rec...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Manila Chooks TM returns to FIBA 3x3 action in Montreal Masters
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Manila Chooks TM returns to FIBA 3x3 action in Montreal Masters


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Their second tournament of the year since the Doha Masters in March, the Philippine squad will aim for a deep run despite...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BREN Esports grouped with reigning champs in Valorant Masters Berlin
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BREN Esports grouped with reigning champs in Valorant Masters Berlin


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Besides currently holding the Valorant Masters crown, the American squad remains undefeated in the tour, having emerged on...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 NBA says Covid vaccine required for referees
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NBA says Covid vaccine required for referees


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The league said in a statement that the requirement was agreed with the National Basketball Referees Association. It allows...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 First Filipino Asia Racing Championship winner targets MotoGP
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
First Filipino Asia Racing Championship winner targets MotoGP


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Training out of the Yamaha Racing Team, 2019 Asia Racing Championship winner Paz isn't done raking in the milestones for the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with