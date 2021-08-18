NBA reveals opening night, Christmas Day schedules

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks tries to keep the ball from James Harden #13 of the Brooklyn Nets in the first quarter during game seven of the Eastern Conference second round at Barclays Center on June 19, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

MANILA, Philippines — It's going to be an action-packed opening night for the NBA 2021-22 regular season with teams set for grudge matches to kick off hostilities for the new season.

Set for an exciting double-header on the NBA's opening night for its 75th season on October 19 (October 20 in Manila) are key matchups from the previous postseason.

The first four days of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Season (Oct. 19-22) will feature eight national television games as part of #KiaTipOff21, with TNT and ESPN airing two doubleheaders each! #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/SZ9bSBhhDP — NBA (@NBA) August 17, 2021

Opening the action are the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks in a rematch of last season's Eastern Conference Semifinals where eventual champions Bucks stunned title favorites Brooklyn to move on to the Conference Finals.

Following the Nets-Bucks game is a classic rivalry match between LeBron James and Stephen Curry as the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors lock horns for the first time since the NBA Play-in tournament.

Also released by the NBA on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) are the schedules for the next three game days after opening night.

Key matchups include a rematch of the Western Conference Semifinal between the Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets on October 20 (October 21 in Manila), and top Eastern Conference teams Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers meeting on October 22 (October 23, Manila).

The Lakers are also set to face regining Western Conference Champions Phoenix Suns on October 22 (October 23) as well.

Apart from opening week schedules, NBA Christmas Day matchups were also revealed by the league, with the Brooklyn Nets going up against the LA Lakers highlighting the festivities.

???? The NBA will feature five games on Christmas Day with ESPN or ABC televising each matchup! #NBAXMas #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/c52Oa3xwG9 — NBA (@NBA) August 17, 2021

Other teams to see action on Christmas Day are the Atlanta Hawks facing the New York Knicks, the Milwaukee Bucks against the Boston Celtics, the Warriors against the Suns, and the Dallas Mavericks playing against the Utah Jazz.

The complete game schedule for the 2021-22 season is expected to be announced on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).