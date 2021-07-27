Remedy Rule enters semifinals of 200-meter Olympic butterfly

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American swimmer Remedy Rule is through to the semifinals of the Women's 200-meter butterfly.

This after she ended up within the Top 16 of the Heats held Tuesday.

Rule finished 15th out of 16 total swimmers who saw action. One swimmer, Hungary's Katinka Hosszu, did not swim in the event. This led to all swimmers who competed moving on to the next round.

In Heat 3, Rule finished last. It doesn't matter though, as things will be reset by the semifinal set Wednesday.

At the top of the rankings is China's Yufei Zhang who clocked in 2:07.50, which is 4.73 seconds faster than Rule's.

In her other event, the 100m butterly, Rule missed out on the semifinals.