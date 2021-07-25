








































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Jordan Clarkson, Apl.de.Ap visit Pacquiao at Wild Card
Jordan Clarkson (R) and Black Eyed Peas' Apl.de.Ap were among Manny Pacquiao's visitors at the Wild Card Gym on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time)
Jhay Oh Otamias / INSTAGRAM

                     

                        

                           
Jordan Clarkson, Apl.de.Ap visit Pacquiao at Wild Card

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 25, 2021 - 9:25am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The stars continue to come out to Wild Card Gym to take a peek at Sen. Manny Pacquiao as he prepares for his upcoming bout with Errol Spence Jr.



On Saturday (Sunday, Manila time), Pacquiao had a star-studded group of Fil-Am guests headlined by Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson.



Clarkson was joined by music artists Apl.de.Ap and J. Rey Soul — both of whom have Filipino lineage — of the Black Eyed Peas.






Photos show Clarkson and the two artists holding a variety of Pacquiao's championship belts through the years.



Just yesterday, Alex Hirschi, known online as Supercar Blondie, also paid a visit to Pacquiao.



Hirschi is a Australian social media celebrity, presenter, and vlogger based in Dubai and is known for her automotive videos.



Also having paid visits to Pacquiao at Wild Card is YouTuber and fellow boxer Logan Paul.



His former foe in Miguel Cotto also went to the gym to catch up with the Filipino senator.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      APL DE AP
                                                      BOXING
                                                      JORDAN CLARKSON
                                                      MANNY PACQUIAO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Yulo averts total Olympic disaster, makes it to vault finals
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Yulo averts total Olympic disaster, makes it to vault finals


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
It was a nightmare of a performance for reigning world champion Carlos Yulo in floor exercise in the Olympics at the Ariake...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 AP Report: Marcial projected to win gold; Petecio, Diaz among favorites in Tokyo Olympics
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
AP Report: Marcial projected to win gold; Petecio, Diaz among favorites in Tokyo Olympics


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Filipino pug Eumir Marcial has been tagged by the Associated Press to win a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics in the men's...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Show of force by Petecio
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Show of force by Petecio


                              

                                                                  By Nelson Beltran |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
As the smoke of the Olympic opening rites cleared, Philippine female boxer Nesthy Petecio was among the first to plunge into...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Brod Pete boosts boxers’ morale
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 July 25, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
When ABAP president Ricky Vargas and secretary-general Ed Picson opened the Zoom meeting with the Philippine boxing team about an hour before the Tokyo Olympics inaugural ceremony last Friday, a blank screen with...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gold for Yulo means doing a more difficult FX routine
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gold for Yulo means doing a more difficult FX routine


                              

                                                                  By Jeremaiah M. Opiniano |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Reigning world floor exercises champion Carlos Edriel Yulo tries to do the improbable in a fixture Olympic sport: win a gold...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Creamline, Choco stake pride
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Creamline, Choco stake pride


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sister teams Creamline and Choco Mucho stake their unblemished record against PLDT Home Fibr and a debuting Perlas, respectively,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 A father’s wish for Obiena
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 July 25, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
It’s a long shot for pole vaulter EJ Obiena to land a podium finish in the Tokyo Olympics but his father and assistant coach Emerson said anything is possible if the stars are aligned when the 6-2 Tondo bet...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 FIDE World Cup heats up
                              


                              

                                                                  By Edgar De Castro |
                                 July 25, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Maxime Vachier-Lagrave continued to impress in the $1.9 million FIDE World Cup as he beat 15-year-old Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa of India, 1.5-0.5, to advance to the round-of-16 in Sochi, Russia.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Chinese bets break ice
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Chinese bets break ice


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
China claimed the first two gold medals of the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday as cyclist Richard Carapaz became just the second...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Djokovic, Medvedev complain of heat
                              


                              

                                 July 25, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev called on organizers to delay the start times of Olympic tennis matches as players labored in the sweltering Tokyo summer heat on the opening day of the tournament.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with