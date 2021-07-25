Jordan Clarkson, Apl.de.Ap visit Pacquiao at Wild Card

MANILA, Philippines — The stars continue to come out to Wild Card Gym to take a peek at Sen. Manny Pacquiao as he prepares for his upcoming bout with Errol Spence Jr.

On Saturday (Sunday, Manila time), Pacquiao had a star-studded group of Fil-Am guests headlined by Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson.

Clarkson was joined by music artists Apl.de.Ap and J. Rey Soul — both of whom have Filipino lineage — of the Black Eyed Peas.

PINOY PWR 🇵🇭 Utah Jazz' Jordan Clarkson, and Black Eyed Peas members Apl.de.Ap and J. Rey Soul pay a visit to Sen. Manny Pacquiao at the Wild Card Gym as he prepares for his fight against Errol Spence Jr.



Photo: Jhay Oh Otamias

Photos show Clarkson and the two artists holding a variety of Pacquiao's championship belts through the years.

Just yesterday, Alex Hirschi, known online as Supercar Blondie, also paid a visit to Pacquiao.

Hirschi is a Australian social media celebrity, presenter, and vlogger based in Dubai and is known for her automotive videos.

Also having paid visits to Pacquiao at Wild Card is YouTuber and fellow boxer Logan Paul.

His former foe in Miguel Cotto also went to the gym to catch up with the Filipino senator.