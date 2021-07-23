








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Triumph of spirit for Nievarez, rowing team after impressive Olympic debut
Cris Nievarez during Heat 5 of the Men's Single Sculls in the Tokyo Olympics in Sea Forest Waterway in Odaiba, Japan on Friday, July 23.
Screenshot

                     

                        

                           
Triumph of spirit for Nievarez, rowing team after impressive Olympic debut

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Nelson Beltran (Philstar.com) - July 23, 2021 - 7:10pm                           

                        


                        

                        
TOKYO – For the whole Philippine rowing team, it’s a triumph of the spirit as young bet Cris Nievarez assured himself of at least the quarterfinals in his Olympic debut under difficult circumstances.



Nievarez turned one concern into a rallying point, putting up a worthy showing in his heat at the Sea Forest Waterway Friday to advance to the men’s singles sculls quarterfinals.





The 21-year-old Atimonan, Quezon pride sparkled in the placid water in the midmorning summer heat, with coaching from his foreign mentor in isolation here due to COVID.



And Uzbek coach Shuhrat Ganiey was the first to call the team right after Nievarez’s heat.



“He was saying sorry and he’s congratulating us. But we said ‘No, congrats to us.’ Walang may gusto nang nangyari, and we’re all in this. Lahat tayo masaya for Cris,” said rowing official Magnum Membrere.



It’s quite a feat for the Olympic debutant, who joined the march of rowing giants into the quarters and avoided the knockout races in Repechage today.



Nievarez, placing third in his heat behind Rio silver medalist Damir Martin of Croatia and world indoor champ Alexander Vyazovkin of Russia, gave a lot of credit to his Uzbek coach.



“Sobrang laki ng tulong niya sa amin simula sa SEA Games. Ginising niya ang rowing sa bansa natin. At derecho-derecho ang programa niya sa amin mula qualifying hanggang sa ngayon,” said Nievarez.



“For the Olympics, ginandahan pa niya, dinagdagan pa niya,” Nievarez added.



Ganiey helped a lot although running his program from Uzbekistan via online conference due to the pandemic.



In isolation, he had his pregame powwow with Nievarez also via online.



Racing according to their game plan, Nievarez gave the entire Team Philippines a boost on his quarters entry.



Nievarez clocked 7:22.97 in the 2,000m race, 10 seconds clear of Nicaraguan Felix Potoy and 18 seconds ahead of Benin’s Privel Hinkati.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2021 TOKYO OLYMPICS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 AP Report: Marcial projected to win gold; Petecio, Diaz among favorites in Tokyo Olympics
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
AP Report: Marcial projected to win gold; Petecio, Diaz among favorites in Tokyo Olympics


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipino pug Eumir Marcial has been tagged by the Associated Press to win a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics in the men's...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nievarez credits coach after entering rowing quarterfinals in Olympic debut
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nievarez credits coach after entering rowing quarterfinals in Olympic debut


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Cris Nievarez deflected the credit of his fantastic Olympics debut to his coach after he booked an outright quarterfinals...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Filipino Olympians in Tokyo: When are they competing?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Filipino Olympians in Tokyo: When are they competing?


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Check out the respective schedules of our athletes in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Swimmer Remedy Rule to envision Filipino fans in stands during Olympic debut
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Swimmer Remedy Rule to envision Filipino fans in stands during Olympic debut


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Speaking to Paolo del Rosario on an episode of The Game, Rule said she'll use the memory of the SEA Games held in Manila to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Yulo Olympic dream: Triple backflip is crucial
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Yulo Olympic dream: Triple backflip is crucial


                              

                                                                  By Nelson Beltran |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Filipino world champion gymnast Carlos Yulo has a big game-time decision to make here, something that could make or break...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Gin Kings bounce back, humble Bossing
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gin Kings bounce back, humble Bossing


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Defending titlist Barangay Ginebra turned to its championship experience down the stretch, weathering Blackwater’s repeated...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Choco Mucho escapes Sta. Lucia to preserve unbeaten record
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Choco Mucho escapes Sta. Lucia to preserve unbeaten record


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Choco Mucho survived a serious second-set challenge by Sta. Lucia Realty to hack out a 25-17, 25-22, 25-20 victory Friday...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gold for Yulo means doing a more difficult FX routine
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gold for Yulo means doing a more difficult FX routine


                              

                                                                  By Jeremaiah M. Opiniano |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Reigning world floor exercises champion Carlos Edriel Yulo tries to do the improbable in a fixture Olympic sport: win a gold...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Medal favorite Petecio ready to rumble atop Olympic boxing ring
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Medal favorite Petecio ready to rumble atop Olympic boxing ring


                              

                                                                  By Nelson Beltran |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Nesthy Petecio declared Friday she’s not just ready but “super ready,” confident of coming out strong to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Manila survives Isabela ambush in Wesley So Cup
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Manila survives Isabela ambush in Wesley So Cup


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
No one expected the Isabela Knight Raiders to give the Manila Indios Bravos trouble in the quarterfinal battle of the Wesley...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with