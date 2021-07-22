








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Hunt for elusive Olympic gold begins for 19-strong Philippine team
A 19-strong Philippine contingent pursues a golden breakthrough even as they face formidable foes, including the lingering COVID-19 threat that sent the Japanese capital to a state of emergency.

                     

                        

                           
Hunt for elusive Olympic gold begins for 19-strong Philippine team

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Nelson Beltran (Philstar.com) - July 22, 2021 - 5:55pm                           

                        


                        

                        
TOKYO – In chase of a first Olympic gold medal for nearly a century now, the Philippines could finally nail it in a Summer Games like no other behind a lean but crack team bannered by a world champion gymnast, a champion golfer and a returning Olympic medalist.



Carlos Yulo, Yuka Saso and Hidilyn Diaz lead a 19-strong Philippine contingent pursuing a golden breakthrough even as they face formidable foes, including the lingering COVID-19 threat that sent the Japanese capital to a state of emergency.





In a lull before the storm, boxer Eumir Marcial and judoka Kiyomi Watanabe will lead the Philippine crew as proud flag-bearers during the opening ceremonies Friday night at the National Stadium, ushering in a fortnight of sporting battles among the best and brightest athletes from 205 countries, nations and territories.



The quest for the elusive Olympic gold begins for Team Philippines ahead of the opening rites, with rower Cris Nievarez competing in Heat 5 of the men’s single sculls at 9:10 a.m. at the placid Sea Forest Waterway.



The Atimonan, Quezon native is up against rivals from Croatia, Benin, Nicaragua and Russia.



A dampener for the Philippines on the eve of the Tokyo Games opener was a coach being separated from the delegation in the Athletes Village following back-and-forth false positive and negative results from COVID-19 tests.



“To mitigate the risks to the Philippine team, we have decided to separate the coach from the delegation," said Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino.



“It’s a tough decision, pero kailangan gawin to save the entire Team Philippines,” added Tolentino, who also urged the rest of the members of the delegation to be vigilant in protecting themselves from the virus.



“Konting tiis na lang,” he said.



The Athletes Village has been hit with 80 positive COVID cases even as hostilities have yet to begin.



Tolentino, however, sees little impact this will bring to the Filipino athletes.



“Maybe, to the national sports association involved, apektado sila kasi nawalan sila ng coach, but to the rest of the Team Philippines, I don’t see their morale going down because of this. Everyone is in high spirits and raring to go to battle for the country,” said Tolentino.



Filipino officials are firm in their belief that this could be the moment the country has long been waiting for — a golden breakthrough Filipino athletes have been targeting since sprinter David Nepomuceno competed in the Summer Games in Paris in 1924.



Lady boxer Nesthy Petecio and pole-vaulter EJ Obiena are also considered top medal prospects with their own achievements in the grand arenas of their respective disciplines.



Boxers Carlo Paalam and Irish Magno, skateboarder Margie Didal, golfers Bianca Pagdanganan and Juvic Pagunsan, weightlifter Elreen Ando, shooter Jayson Valdez, trackster Kristina Knott, swimmers Luke Gebbie and Remedy Rule, and taekwondo jin Kurt Barbosa complete the Philippine cast in these Olympic Games in extraordinary time.



With no fans permitted in Japan, foreign or local, Tokyo 2020 has the distinction of being the first Games without spectators.



Crowd isn’t allowed in the playing venues, and a limited number of athletes is expected to represent each country during the parade as well as the number of top officials and dignitaries in the stands.



Philippine chef de mission Mariano “Nonong” Araneta will be with the group marching clad in a traditional barong tagalog.



Araneta himself brims with optimism Team Philippines could hit paydirt in these Games.



“We won our first silver in Tokyo in 1964 and we might also win our first gold here now,” said Araneta.



Anthony Villanueva delivered the country’s first of three silver medals in the 1964 Tokyo Games.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2021 TOKYO OLYMPICS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alex Eala ranked world No. 2 junior tennis player
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alex Eala ranked world No. 2 junior tennis player


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Filipina sensation Alex Eala is now the No. 2 junior player in the world as per the latest International Tennis Federation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Spence says Pacquiao will 'definitely retire' after their fight
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Spence says Pacquiao will 'definitely retire' after their fight


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The 31-year-old remained noncommittal, however, when asked if he expected to knockout Pacquiao.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Greek NBA star Giannis beats language barrier to be vocal leader
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Greek NBA star Giannis beats language barrier to be vocal leader


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Overcoming a language barrier and roller-coaster playoff emotions have helped Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo move...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sotto begs off from Gilas&rsquo; next journey
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sotto begs off from Gilas’ next journey


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kai Sotto won’t be joining his fellow Gilas Pilipinas young guns in their next journey.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bucks finish off Suns in Game 6, end NBA title drought
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bucks finish off Suns in Game 6, end NBA title drought


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo turned in a virtuoso performance with 50 points, 14 rebounds, and a whopping five blocks...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Olympian Fact Sheet: Carlos Yulo (Gymnastics)
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Olympian Fact Sheet: Carlos Yulo (Gymnastics)


                              

                                 5 minutes ago                              


                                                            
World champion gymnast Carlos Yulo is among the medal favorites for Team Philippines. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Olympian Fact Sheet: Cris Nievarez (Rowing)
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Olympian Fact Sheet: Cris Nievarez (Rowing)


                              

                                 19 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Rower Cris Nievarez will usher in Team Philippines’ bid in the Tokyo Olympics, competing in Heat 5 of the men’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Creamline turns to Alyssa Valdez, avoids upset axe vs Black Mamba
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Creamline turns to Alyssa Valdez, avoids upset axe vs Black Mamba


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 40 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Creamline went to Alyssa Valdez in the fifth and last set as it survived an upset-conscious Black Mamba Army, 20-25, 25-15,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kai Sotto vows to return to Gilas armed with experience from NBL stint
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kai Sotto vows to return to Gilas armed with experience from NBL stint


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kai Sotto explained his decision to skip Gilas Pilipinas duties for the FIBA Asia Cup, vowing to sport national colors anew...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'No interest': Little cheer in Tokyo day before Olympics open
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'No interest': Little cheer in Tokyo day before Olympics open


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The athletes are in the Village and the world's media has arrived, but for many in Japan, there's little festive cheer just...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with