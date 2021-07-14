








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  

                     

                        

                           
Luka on NBA 2K22 cover; KD, Kareem, Nowitzki on 75th anniversary edition

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 14, 2021 - 10:00pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The cover athletes for the latest edition of NBA 2K have been revealed.



It was announced on Wednesday that the Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic, Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant, Los Angeles Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and retired Mavs superstar Dirk Nowitzki will all be appearing on the cover of the popular video game.



Doncic is the cover athlete of the Standard Edition and the Cross-Gen Digital Bundle of the game, while Durant, Abdul-Jabbar and Nowitzki grace the cover of the game's NBA 75th Anniversary Edition.







The NBA 2K22 covers

NBA 2K









The special edition covers were created by world-renowned artist Charly Palmer, celebrating the legacy of basketball in the league's milestone year.







NBA 2K22 Cover Artist, Charly Palmer (L) with NBA 2K22 Legend Edition artwork.

NBA 2K









Doncic, who makes the cover in only his third year in the league, offered the feat for his home country of Slovenia.



"Making the global cover of NBA 2K22 is special for me," said Doncic.



"I'm proud to represent my country in a special cover that honors the colors of the Slovenian flag," he added.






Meanwhile, Nowitzki, who was Luka's predecessor in the Mavericks franchise, spoke that it was an honor to be on the cover of the game for the first time alongside the younger superstar -- who has already taken the reins in Dallas despite his young age.



"I'm of course very honored to be on the legends cover... That's a huge honor for me. Of course with Kevin Durant and Kareem, some of the best players to have ever played this game. You have Luka on the real cover, so two Mavs at the same time on the cover, which is super special," he said.



"I'm super happy, super thrilled that I could be on the cover and you know, with Luka, who I try to help out, who I try to mentor a little bit," he added.



Nowitzki joins Durant and Abdul-Jabbar in the premium NBA 75th Anniversary Edition -- with the three athletes chosen as among those who had changed the game over the years.



Among them, Durant is the only one to have been on an NBA 2K cover before -- in 2K13 with Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose, and in 2K15.



While his latest cover with 2K is already the third time in his career, Durant still sees it as a great honor.



"It means a lot to me. I mean especially the culture of playing video games. My friends and family, we always did that coming up and just like any kid, dreamed of being on the cover, so for this to be my third time is a true honor," said Durant.



Meanwhile, Abdul-Jabbar, a six-time NBA champion, and six-time MVP, saw the recognition by 2K as something he has earned with his decorated career.



"I was very pleased when I was asked to be on the cover of NBA 2K22, because it's something that associates with the game around the world, and I've felt that I've earned my place in basketball around the world," said Abdul-Jabbar.



"It's a real honor to be recognized like this," he added.



A special version of the Standard Edition can be purchased in North America, which features six-time WNBA All-Star and WNBA champion Candace Parker on the cover.



The special version is a milestone in the game's history as it marks the first time a female is on the cover of the game.



Another version is also available in Japan where the Washington Wizards' Riu Hachimura, who was the first Japanese player to be drafted in the first round of the NBA draft, will be on the cover.



NBA 2K22 is set to release worldwide on September 10, 2021 in both current gen and next gen consoles.



The Standard Edition for current gen consoles such as the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One will set you back USD 59.99 (approximately Php3,015), while the NBA 75th Anniversary Edition will go for $99.99 (approximately Php5,026).



The game will cost the same for next-gen consoles for the 75th Anniversary Edition but will cost a little bit more for the standard edition for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S at $69.99 (approximately Php3,518).



The Cross-Gen Digital Bundle, which will grant players access to the Standard Edition across current gen and next gen consoles, will be available for $79.99 (approximately Php4,021).


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      GAMING
                                                      NBA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Frayna beats Hungrarian foe to keep chess World Cup bid alive
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Frayna beats Hungrarian foe to keep chess World Cup bid alive


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Janelle Mae Frayna found an answer to fancied Hungarian rival Hoang Tranh Trang’s favorite Dutch Defense and hammered...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PBA delay works to Beermen's advantage
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PBA delay works to Beermen's advantage


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The delay in the PBA opening may be a blessing in disguise for San Miguel Beer as it welcomes back stars June Mar Fajardo...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jaworski banners Philippine Sports Hall of Fame inductees
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jaworski banners Philippine Sports Hall of Fame inductees


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Basketball legend Robert Jaworski and Olympic boxing medalists Leopoldo Serantes and Roel Velasco will lead the 10 Filipino...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao camp blasts WBA for non-reinstatement
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao camp blasts WBA for non-reinstatement


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The camp of Manny Pacquiao did not not hide their disappointment over the decision of the World Boxing Association (WBA) not...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eala books twin wins in Milan ITF Juniors tiff
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eala books twin wins in Milan ITF Juniors tiff


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Less than a week after her Wimbledon debut, Alex Eala is already back in the tennis courts with twin wins in Juniors Tournament...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Perasol confirms resignation as UP Maroons coach
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Perasol confirms resignation as UP Maroons coach


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Veteran mentor Bo Perasol on Wednesday stepped down as the head coach of the UP Fighting Maroons in the UAAP after five ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 MPL PH adopts franchise model for 8th season
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MPL PH adopts franchise model for 8th season


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
One of the key changes to the league is increasing team rosters from six to ten players for more strategic gameplay. Qualifiers...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Uy survives wobbly finish, leads by 1 after 71 ICTSI Eagle Ridge tiff
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Uy survives wobbly finish, leads by 1 after 71 ICTSI Eagle Ridge tiff


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Daniella Uy came out on top in a shaky finish that marred the start of the ICTSI Eagle Ridge Ladies Classic at the tricky...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 History-making WNBL, NBL confident of COVID-19-free season
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
History-making WNBL, NBL confident of COVID-19-free season


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
As sports leagues across the country start to get back on their feet, it doesn't mean that safety will become secondary —...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 What can Fil-Am Jalen Green bring to the NBA?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
What can Fil-Am Jalen Green bring to the NBA?


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Ignite alumni has drawn comparisons to a number of current and former players, such as the late Kobe Bryant, Hall of Famer...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with