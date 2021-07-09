Suns hold off Bucks for 2-0 lead in NBA Finals

MANILA, Philippines – The Phoenix Suns are two wins away from their first NBA title.

The Suns took Game Two against the Milwaukee Bucks, 118-108, at the Phoenix Suns Arena in Arizona on Thursday (Friday, Manila time) to go up 2-0 in their best-of-seven series.

Phoenix waxed hot from deep, hitting 20 of their 40 triples en route to the win.

The Suns led by as much as 15 early in the third quarter.

While a triple by Pat Connaughton had the Bucks within eight, 102-110, with 1:46 left, Mikal Bridges made two freebies to push the lead back to double-digits.

Giannis Antetokounmpo made two buckets in the final minute of the game, but makes by Bridges at the line again effectively shut the door on the Bucks.

Devin Booker top-scored for the Suns with 31 points with seven 3-pointers.

Bridges and Chris Paul scattered 27 and 23 points, respectively.

Antetokounmpo, for his part, led the Bucks in the losing effort with 42 points and 12 rebounds.

The series shifts to Milwaukee for Game Three on Sunday (Monday, Manila time).