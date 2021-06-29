








































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
What can Chauncey Billups bring to Portland?
Chauncey Billups of the Killer 3s is introduced during week eight of the BIG3 three on three basketball league at Staples Center on August 13, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Sean M. Haffey/BIG3/Getty Images/AFP

                     

                        

                           
What can Chauncey Billups bring to Portland?

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - June 29, 2021 - 4:04pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – There has been chatter regarding Portland’s decision to choose Chauncey Billups as head coach of the Trail Blazers over Becky Hammon, Jeff Van Gundy and Mike D’Antoni.



Terry Stotts and the Trail Blazers agreed to part ways after the former failed to get his team out of the first round in four of the last five NBA seasons (he did bring them to the conference finals once and the semifinals once). 





Stotts posted the second most number of wins with the club (402-318 record) after nine seasons at the helm.



Well, I do understand the change. The front office wondered if Stotts is now the right coach to get them over the hump. 



Furthermore, nine seasons is indeed a long time. Only Jack Ramsey coached longer in Portland with 10 years. Not even Rick Adelman, who led the Trail Blazers to two finals appearances, lasted that long (he was there for six seasons). 



If Portland wants to make the most of star Damian Lillard’s his prime, is going with a rookie head coach the right thing to do? Being an NBA champion and a solid player throughout his career has nothing to do with coaching. It is entirely a different thing.



Assuming that Lillard will stay, it is contingent upon the Trail Blazers to add more talent to this team because clearly, they aren’t world beaters.



What does Billups bring to the table? What can he draw from his pro career into his coaching?



The underdog feeling and weight of expectations



A few years into his NBA career, many pro analysts looked at him as a draft bust notwithstanding his occasional moments where he lit up the scoreboard.



It was sitting injured and not playing for the Orlando Magic and then playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves where he changed as a player. The long hours of introspection with Orlando where he didn’t do anything at all and Minnesota proved to be the right situation for Chauncey.



He had the benefit of being mentored by an even-keeled Terrell Brandon and playing with a young team of Timberwolves that became a contender.

 

It helped that in his next team, the Detroit Pistons, they won as a team. And they were vast underdogs to the Los Angeles Lakers.



Furthermore, Billups knows what it is like to play with superstar teammates (Kevin Garnett, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Paul)



Surely, Billups has to draw on that success. 



He understands being a two-way player



Billups is one of those rare two-guard players who not only could score — he wasn’t called “Mr. Big Shot” for nothing — and hit the big shot but also play defense. He was named to the All-Defensive Second Team twice in his career.



He was a leader and a winner



When Brandon went down with an injury, it was Billups who picked it up several notches, and the result was a 50-win season for Minnesota. Granted he played alongside Garnett, Wally Sczerbiak and Sam Mitchell, he made things go for the T-Wolves.



Billups was also a team captain on those very good Detroit teams and they won an NBA title. 



Every team he joined after was better. Maybe they didn’t win the NBA title, but they were better. So Billups knows what it is like to help jumpstart teams.



Maybe his tenure as an assistant coach in the NBA for a season isn’t enough when he was on the bench of Tyronn Lue. What is key here is his selection of assistant coaches and the advice that he takes. 



But Billups can draw upon all these to help bring Portland out of the doldrums. He cannot do it alone for sure. If the front office cannot bring in top reinforcements, I don’t think this team is capable of transforming itself.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CHAUNCEY BILLUPS
                                                      NBA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Donaire calls off Casimero fight
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 June 29, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
WBC bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire Jr. said yesterday his unification fight against WBO titleholder John Riel Casimero at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson City, Los Angeles County, on Aug. 14 is off...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 76ers' Simmons quits Australia's Olympic basketball squad
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
76ers' Simmons quits Australia's Olympic basketball squad


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Ben Simmons withdrew from Australia's Olympic basketball squad Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time), with officials saying he...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Report: McGregor's agency sues Pacquiao for $3.3M over botched Mikey Garcia fight
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Report: McGregor's agency sues Pacquiao for $3.3M over botched Mikey Garcia fight


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The Athletic's Lance Pugmire reported Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) that the Los Angeles-based agency, who also manages UFC...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gilas FIBA Olympic Qualifying games to be streamed on Smart Gigafest
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas FIBA Olympic Qualifying games to be streamed on Smart Gigafest


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Gilas Pilipinas is set for an uphill journey in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade, Serbia starting Thursday...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Federer, Serena Williams primed for Wimbledon openers on Super Tuesday
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Federer, Serena Williams primed for Wimbledon openers on Super Tuesday


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Roger Federer and Serena Williams hope to defy the doubters when they get their Wimbledon campaigns underway on “Super...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Roxas adds to Benilde's NCAA speed kicking medal haul
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Roxas adds to Benilde's NCAA speed kicking medal haul


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
College of St. Benilde continued to display strong showing in taekwondo’s online speed kicking competition of the NCAA...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Frayna, young GM hopefuls to test mettle in Chess World Cup
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Frayna, young GM hopefuls to test mettle in Chess World Cup


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Woman Grandmaster Janelle Mae Frayna and GM hopefuls Daniel Quizon, Michael Concio, Jr. and Paulo Bersamina seek to defy the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 George drops 41 as Clippers stay alive vs Suns in Game 5
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
George drops 41 as Clippers stay alive vs Suns in Game 5


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Paul George scored 41 points as the Los Angeles Clippers kept their NBA Western Conference finals series alive with a battling...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ardina posts best finish in LPGA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ardina posts best finish in LPGA


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Dottie Ardina stumbled with a closing three-over 75 but went on to post a career major best finish of joint 12th in the KPMG...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gilas battling heavyweights, injuries in Belgrade
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas battling heavyweights, injuries in Belgrade


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Already a heavy underdog against world power Serbia and the Dominican Republic, banged-up Gilas Pilipinas will have to go...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with