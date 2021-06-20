








































































 




   







   















Filipinos' support for Alex Eala 'humbling and surprising', says dad
MANILA, Philippines — Following her recent success in her tennis career, punctuated by her most recent Grand Slam win at the French Open Girls' Doubles, Filipinos have gone gaga over Philippine tennis sensation Alex Eala.



Already a two-time Grand Slam champion at the young age of 16, it is easy to take a liking to the Rafa Nadal scholar.



But for Eala's father Mike, seeing just how much support her daughter receives from her home country continues to delightfully surprise him.



"It's very humbling and surprising how the Filipinos have actually grabbed on to Alex's journey," said Mike Eala during a press conference on Sunday.



"If you see all the messages on her social media, [people are telling Alex] how inspired they are," he added.



The Eala patriarch even said that even Filipinos in other parts of the world — particularly OFWs — also follow the teen's tournaments, even going as far as watching the tennister live when they have the chance.



The experience of it all, Mike Eala says, pushes his daughter, and his son Miko who plays in the US NCAA, to continue pushing on with their tennis careers.



"It's all so inspiring that Alex is able to make this positive effect on all this people and we're very very grateful," said Mike Eala.



Alex will play next in the Wimbledon Championships where she will compete in the Girls' Doubles and Girls' Singles.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

