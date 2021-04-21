Super League in peril as founding English clubs withdraw

MANILA, Philippines — It looks like plans for a breakaway "Super League" for football clubs will be short-lived.

This as all six English clubs who were initially slated to banner the breakaway competition withdrew on Wednesday after backlash from fans and threats of sanctions from football authorities.

Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal were half of the 12 clubs that would've supposedly made up the European Super League.

The football community immediately reacted negatively as the clubs were met with accusations of greed since spots in the breakaway competition would make team owners "billions of dollars" for founding members.

Apart from the negative reaction from football's fanbase, politicians and the sport's authorities threatened to take legal action against the clubs. The teams also face potential bans from domestic and continental competitions.

Manchester City was the first of the six clubs to withdraw, followed by Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham, and finally Chelsea.

Their exits came just 48 hours after the competition was first announced.

What remains in the Super League now are six Spanish and Italian sides, with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, Inter Milan, and Juventus still involved.

The Super League said it will be looking for ways to rescue the controversial venture.

"We shall consider the most appropriate steps to reshape the project," the league's statement read.