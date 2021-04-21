ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Super League in peril as founding English clubs withdraw
Football supporters demonstrate against the proposed European Super League outside of Stamford Bridge football stadium in London on April 20, 2021, ahead of the English Premier League match between Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion.
ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP

Super League in peril as founding English clubs withdraw

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 21, 2021 - 10:24am

MANILA, Philippines — It looks like plans for a breakaway "Super League" for football clubs will be short-lived.

This as all six English clubs who were initially slated to banner the breakaway competition withdrew on Wednesday after backlash from fans and threats of sanctions from football authorities.

Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal were half of the 12 clubs that would've supposedly made up the European Super League.

The football community immediately reacted negatively as the clubs were met with accusations of greed since spots in the breakaway competition would make team owners "billions of dollars" for founding members.

Apart from the negative reaction from football's fanbase, politicians and the sport's authorities threatened to take legal action against the clubs.  The teams also face potential bans from domestic and continental competitions.

Manchester City was the first of the six clubs to withdraw, followed by Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham, and finally Chelsea.

Their exits came just 48 hours after the competition was first announced.

What remains in the Super League now are six Spanish and Italian sides, with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, Inter Milan, and Juventus still involved.

The Super League said it will be looking for ways to rescue the controversial venture.

"We shall consider the most appropriate steps to reshape the project," the league's statement read.

FOOTBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Right move for Kobe
By Joaquin M. Henson | April 21, 2021 - 12:00am
Kobe Paras, once the high-flying poster boy of Gilas’ new generation, is back in the US after deciding to pursue his basketball career under the guidance of Kai Sotto’s management team East West Private....
Sports
fbfb
UP backs Kobe Paras&rsquo; decision to chase hoops dream in US
UP backs Kobe Paras’ decision to chase hoops dream in US
By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
Kobe Paras is pursuing basketball dreams in the United States once again and he has the full backing of the University of...
Sports
fbfb
Tanduay strikes deal with Suns
April 21, 2021 - 12:00am
Just weeks after it sealed agreements with two other teams in the NBA, Tanduay has entered into a partnership with the Phoenix Suns.
Sports
fbfb
Elreen Ando nabs three medals in Asian weightlifting tilt
Elreen Ando nabs three medals in Asian weightlifting tilt
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Ando, who competed in the women's 64kg division, took two silver and one bronze medal to bring the Philippines' medal haul...
Sports
fbfb
Curry hot streak continues as Warriors down Sixers
Curry hot streak continues as Warriors down Sixers
23 hours ago
Stephen Curry extended his scoring streak with an electrifying 49-point display as the Golden State Warriors upset the Philadelphia...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Australia-bound Sotto to still play for Gilas in Olympic qualifiers, FIBA Asia Cup
Australia-bound Sotto to still play for Gilas in Olympic qualifiers, FIBA Asia Cup
By Luisa Morales | 1 minute ago
Despite his new commitment with Australian team Adelaide 36ers, Kai Sotto will still see action with the national team.
Sports
fbfb
'Justice served' NBA, players praise Chauvin guilty verdict
'Justice served' NBA, players praise Chauvin guilty verdict
13 minutes ago
NBA chief Adam Silver applauded the outcome of the Derek Chauvin murder trial on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time), saying...
Sports
fbfb
Super League in peril as founding English clubs withdraw
Super League in peril as founding English clubs withdraw
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal were half of the 12 clubs that would've supposedly...
Sports
fbfb
Talisay completes first-round sweep
By John Bryan Ulanday | April 21, 2021 - 12:00am
The MJAS Zenith-Talisay Aquastars rammed through the Tabogon Voyagers, 85-65, and completed a first-round sweep in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Visayas leg at the Alcantara Civic Center in Cebu y...
Sports
fbfb
FIFA vows 'consequences' for Super League clubs as backlash intensifies
FIFA vows 'consequences' for Super League clubs as backlash intensifies
17 hours ago
FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Tuesday warned that clubs involved in the European Super League could face "consequences",...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with