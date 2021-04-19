ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Hidilyn Diaz seeks to unseat reigning champion in Tokyo
Hidilyn Diaz during the 2019 Southeast Asian Games held in Manila.
Philstar.com/Efigenio Toledo IV

Hidilyn Diaz seeks to unseat reigning champion in Tokyo

Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - April 19, 2021 - 2:23pm

MANILA, Philippines – In three months in Tokyo, where the ultramodern and the traditional intertwine, Hidilyn Diaz will pray for another “lift of faith” as she aims to accomplish what no Filipino has done before — capture the country’s first ever Olympic gold medal.

And for it to be a reality, the 30-year-old 2016 Rio silver medalist must beat in Tokyo a slew of world-class rivals that include reigning world champion Liao Quiyun, who ruled the Asian Championship last Sunday in Tashkent, Uzbekistan where the former booked an Olympic berth.

The 25-year-old Liao edged compatriot and former world titlist Li Yajun by the skin of her teeth, 222-221, to take the gold and the right to represent powerhouse China in the Summer Games set July 23 to August 8.

Hometown bet Muattar Nabieva snatched the bronze with a 213 while Diaz settled for fourth place with a 212.

“Now we know it’s China again, only one lifter,” said Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas president Monico Puentevella. “We’re on track and barring all obstacles, we’re looking at another medal.”

In a twist of fate, Diaz took the silver in Rio when all she expected was a bronze after Li, the silver medalist in Tashkent, failed on her world record bid that cost the latter the gold and a medal.

And there’s a big chance fortune could favor the brave again like what happened to Diaz, whose yearlong training Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia was bankrolled by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), in Rio.

“Three months to go. We now know our strength and weaknesses. Let God do the rest. Para sa bayan ito. Let’s go for it,” said Puentevalla.

HIDILYN DIAZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Hidilyn formalizes Tokyo entry
Hidilyn formalizes Tokyo entry
By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
Hidilyn Diaz will make her fourth Olympic appearance in Tokyo in July, with a shot at fulfilling the nation’s hope for...
Sports
fbfb
Brother defends VisMin cager after controversial game
Brother defends VisMin cager after controversial game
By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
The cager's sibling Renzo narrated what his brother was truly like, and branded the allegations against his brother as u...
Sports
fbfb
Adebayo's step-back jumper at buzzer propels Heat to win over Nets
Adebayo's step-back jumper at buzzer propels Heat to win over Nets
4 hours ago
Bam Adebayo hit a thrilling game-winner at the buzzer to lift the Miami Heat to a 109-107 victory over the Brooklyn Nets,...
Sports
fbfb
GAB suspends VisMin Mindanao leg
By John Bryan Ulanday | April 19, 2021 - 12:00am
The Games and Amusements Board has put the Mindanao leg of the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup on hold pending the result of its ongoing probe on the absurd Visayas leg game between Siquijor and Lapu-Lapu last week.
Sports
fbfb
Hidilyn Diaz seals 4th Olympic appearance
Hidilyn Diaz seals 4th Olympic appearance
By Luisa Morales | 18 hours ago
Hidilyn Diaz will make her fourth Olympic appearance in Tokyo in July and fulfill the hope of the whole nation to deliver...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Hidilyn Diaz seeks to unseat reigning champion in Tokyo
Hidilyn Diaz seeks to unseat reigning champion in Tokyo
By Joey Villar | 40 minutes ago
In three months in Tokyo, where the ultramodern and the traditional intertwine, Hidilyn Diaz will pray for another “lift...
Sports
fbfb
Tom Brady recovering from minor knee surgery
Tom Brady recovering from minor knee surgery
53 minutes ago
Seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady, who led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the NFL title last season, is recovering...
Sports
fbfb
Is the breakaway Super Euro League really bad for football?
Is the breakaway Super Euro League really bad for football?
By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
The alleged European Super League has the world of sports abuzz. If this happens, it will be the first time since the 2000s...
Sports
fbfb
Barangay Ginebra superstar Scottie Thompson signs with World Balance
Barangay Ginebra superstar Scottie Thompson signs with World Balance
4 hours ago
Local sportswear brand World Balance scored a major deal this month after the signing of Barangay Ginebra basketball phenom...
Sports
fbfb
Our athletes’ endless challenges
By Bill Velasco | April 19, 2021 - 12:00am
The Filipino athlete faces so many challenges, it is difficult for laymen to understand.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with