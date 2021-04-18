Hidilyn Diaz seals 4th Olympic appearance

MANILA, Philippines – Hidilyn Diaz will make her fourth Olympic appearance in Tokyo in July and fulfill the hope of the whole nation to deliver the country’s first gold medal in the quadrennial event.

The 30-year-old Diaz was fourth in the snatch with a 94 kilogram and had 118kg in her very first attempt in the clean and jerk in the 55kg class of the Asian Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan to formally claim her spot to the Summer Games slated July 23 to August 8.

The Asian and Southeast Asian gold medalist still have two more attempts left in clean and jerk at press time.

But regardless of the result, the Asian and Southeast Asian gold medalist accomplished what she originally came for — a spot in the Summer Games where she will join gymnast Caloy Yulo, pole-vaulter EJ Obiena and boxers Eumir Marcial, Irish Magno, Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam.

By coming to Tashkent, Diaz had already completed the five-tournament requirement that paved the way for her fourth Olympic stint.

Diaz is ranked No. 2 out of the eight who will qualify per division.

Diaz, whose trip was bankrolled by the Philippine Sports Commission, was battling a world-class field, eight-lifter field that included two Chinese world champions Liao Qiuyun and Li Yajun.

Liao and Li will contest the right to represent China in the division since a country can only field one entry per class.

It also marked fourth time that Diaz will be waging a war in the Olympics after taking part in 2008 in Beijing, China, 2012 in London and 2016 in Rio.

And for Diaz, the real battle will be fought in Tokyo.

“Hidilyn doesn’t have to win this one, the real battle will be in Tokyo,” Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas president Monico Puentevella told The STAR. “We’ll know the strength of the Chinese favored lifter too.”