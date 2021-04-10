ESPORT
Dominant Neon Esports enters APAC Predator League DOTA 2 finals
Neon Esports

Michelle Lojo (Philstar.com) - April 10, 2021 - 1:55pm

MANILA, Philippines — Neon Esports continued their winning streak as they disposed of Indonesia's BOOM Esports Friday to become the first team in the Grand Finals of APAC Predator League 2020/21 DOTA2 tournament.

Meawhile, other Philippine bets TNC Predator ousted Reckoning Esports in their matchup.

TNC will face Boom Esports in the Lower Bracket Finals on Sunday, with the winner setting up a showdown with Neon Esports for the coveted Predator Shield.

In the PUBG Tournament, ArkAngel Predator continued their winning ways as they took the fourth round.

They ended the day ranked second, while Trouble Maku moved to sixth.

Gamer Lounge, for its part, is still at the back of the pack at 13th.

All APAC tournaments will resume on Sunday, April 11, and will be streamed on Acer Predator's Facebook and Twitch channels.

