Fil-Am Natalie Uy â€˜speechless, scaredâ€™ amid Asian hate crime in US

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American pole vaulter Natalie Uy joined the calls against violence on Asian-Americans following the fatal shooting in her home town of Atlanta, Georgia in the United States.

Uy, a Southeast Asian Games gold medalist and a hopeful for the Tokyo Olympics, spoke out about the shootings in the city which left eight dead — six of which were women of Asian descent.

“Feeling overwhelmed and shaky. Knowing that 6 women were killed in the same city as me, for looking the same as me, leaves me speechless and scared,” wrote the Fil-Am athlete.

“No matter what, I will always be proud to be Asian and will not let this taint how amazing it is to be Filipino American,” she continued.

Crimes against Americans of Asian descent have been on the rise amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The shooting in Atlanta targeted three separate spas which were businesses owned by Asians.

Scores of influential people, both celebrities and athletes alike, have expressed their condemnation for the acts.