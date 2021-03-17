Kalei Mau set to reunite with F2 Cargo Movers in PVL

MANILA, Philippines — F2 Cargo Movers' star Kalei Mau will be coming back for action in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

The outside hitter announced on her Twitter account Wednesday that she would be rejoining her teammates at the end of the month after spending most of her time in Hawaii amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Hi to all my Philippines volleyball fans! Many of you are wondering if I will return to PH to play in the upcoming conference with @F2CargoMovers in the @PVLph The answer is YES! I’m preparing for my return at the end of this month. Enjoying my last weeks in my beautiful Hawaii — Kalei Mau (@Leimau_) March 16, 2021

"Many of you are wondering if I will return to PH to play in the upcoming conference with the @F2CargoMovers in the @PVLph The answer is yes," she wrote.

"I'm preparing for my return at the end of this month," she continued.

The Cargo Movers recently changed leagues from the Philippine Superliga (PSL) to the PVL, which completed a roster of the country's top clubs in a single league.

Mau has been with F2 since 2019, winning two PSL titles with the Cargo Movers.

She was also named the 2019 PSL All-Filipino Conference "Best Scorer" and MVP.