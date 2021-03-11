ESPORT
F2 Cargo Movers jump ship to PVL after five seasons in PSL
Abigail Marano, MaJoy Baron and Kalei Mau (from left) will carry the load for F2 Logistics as they enter the PVL

F2 Cargo Movers jump ship to PVL after five seasons in PSL

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 11, 2021 - 2:06pm

MANILA, Philippines – F2 Logistics is the latest team to transfer from the Philippine Superliga (PSL) to the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

This shortly after fans clamored for the multi-titled team to switch leagues with more than a number of fellow PSL teams moving to the rival tournament.

The team announced their decision to join the PVL in a statement on their twitter account released on Thursday.

"It is with grateful hearts that we thank Philippine Superliga for being our home for the past 5 years," the statement read.

"To our supporters who we definitely consider as part of the team, thank you for rallying with us and we feel blessed to have you by our side. We would not be here without you. It is also because of you that we announce that Premier Volleyball League will be the arena that we will continuously hone our skills and characters," they continued.

Earlier this week, fans of the Cargo Movers rallied on social media to urge the five-time PSL champions to join the PVL.

The Cargo Movers, bannered by stars Aby Marano, Kalei Mau, Majoy Baron and Ara Galang, are the fifth PSL team to move to the PVL.

They join PLDT, Cignal, Sta. Lucia and Chery Tiggo to bump up the PVL roster of teams to 12.

