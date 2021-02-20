DLSU's Castillo, Claro eager to bring 'Splash Sisters' chemistry to WNBL

MANILA, Philippines — Former DLSU Lady Archers Camille Claro and Khate Castillo have been through a lot together on and off the court.

Dubbed the "Splash Sisters, " Claro and Castillo share a connection in basketball like no other.

And now, still together as professionals in the Women's National Basketball League, the two cagers hope to pick up where they left of with the Glutagence Glow Boosters.

"Nung natawag na ako [sa draft], sinusundan ko yung next... Lagi akong nagwiwish na kakampi ko si Khate kasi matagal na kaming magkasama," said Claro during the Glow Boosters' press conference earlier this week.

"Iba yung chemistry namin kapag nasa loob ng court, kahit nasa labas. Honestly nung nagmeet kami ni Coach Justin [Tan], winork out ko talaga na sana maging teammate ko si Khate," she continued.

Claro would get her wish not long after with Castillo getting picked right after her in the online draft held last February 13.

Claro was the second pick while Castillo ended up third overall. They join Dr. Fille Claudine Cainglet as the top three picks of the draft, all going to the Glutagence Glow Boosters.

Castillo, for her part, knows how big of a deal playing with Claro is when it comes to how much she can contribute to the team.

Looking to build off of her great partnership with Claro, Castillo eyes to have a big impact with the Glow Boosters with her long-time teammate.

"Mas makakatulong kami ng maayos sa team kasi nandun yung chemistry eh. Hindi lang kaming dalawa pero magkakaron rin ng chemistry as a team," she said.

The Glutagence Glow Boosters are one of five teams who will be suiting up for the first pro season of the WNBL.

Rounding up the roster of teams are the STAN Quezon Lady Spartans, the Pacific Water Queens, the Paranaque Lady Aces, and the Go For Gold-Philippine Navy Lady Sailors.

A sixth team, per WNBL exective vice president Rhose Montreal, is also on the way of getting approval to participate in the historic league's inaugural pro season.