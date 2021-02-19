Ignite falls flat in overtime vs Knicks, absorbs 2nd straight loss

MANILA, Philippines — The NBA G League Ignite couldn't hold on in their first overtime game as a squad, falling to the Westchester Knicks, 113-121, on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Just a day after losing their first game via blowout against the Erie Bayhawks, the youngsters in Ignite just fell flat in the tight contest against the more seasoned Westchester.

The young Ignite team ran out of steam in overtime, scoring only three points as opposed to the Knicks' 11.

Louis King took over for Westchester in the extra period, going three-of-three from deep to effectively boot out Ignite.

Ignite held a seven-point lead over the Knicks at halftime, 66-59, after Jonathan Kuminga made good on a last-second 3-pointer.

But the lead would soon disappear with a Westchester run to begin the third salvo. A three-pointer for Andrew White III gave the Knicks the lead, 77-74, with about six minutes left in the third.

This would then turn into a neck-and-neck game with neither team getting a comfortable advantage.

Ignite looked to outlast the Knicks after back-to-back baskets from Filipino-American Jalen Green and Donte Hall to put Ignite up by three, 108-105 with 1:29 left in regulation.

But a triple from Jarden Harper would erase the advantage with 1:12 remaining.

Hall would go on to shoot two charities to give Ignite the lead, but would soon be matched with free throws from Justin Patton.

Hall top-scored for Ignite with 19 points while Green chipped in 15.

Ignite now has a 4-2 record with Kai Sotto's possible return looming. The Filipino prospect's earliest chance to play for Ignite would be on February 24 (February 25, Manila time) when they face the Memphis Hustle.