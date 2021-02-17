Abueva shipped off to Magnolia for Banchero, draft picks in shock trade

MANILA, Philippines — Calvin Abueva has been traded to the Magnolia Hotshots in a shock trade approved by the PBA on Wednesday.

On the heels of his comeback season in the PBA bubble, Phoenix sent Abueva to the Hotshots in exchange for Chris Banchero and first and second round draft picks in the upcoming draft.

This despite Abueva signing a three-year extension with the Fuel Masters in December, that was worth P15 million.

The trade comes as a shock, with Abueva poised to be a franchise player for the Fuel Masters.

In his first season back after his indefinite suspension, Abueva averaged 13.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.3 steals and helped the Fuel Masters make the Philippine Cup semifinals.

He was also one of the frontrunners for the Best Player of the Conference award with an impressive outing.

Abueva reunites with former San Sebastian teammate Ian Sanglang in Magnolia.

Apart from the 32-year-old Abueva, Magnolia also acquired Phoenix's first-round pick in the draft.