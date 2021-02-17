ESPORT
Abueva shipped off to Magnolia for Banchero, draft picks in shock trade
Calvin Abueva has been traded to the Magnolia Hotshots
PBA images

Abueva shipped off to Magnolia for Banchero, draft picks in shock trade

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 17, 2021 - 9:59am

MANILA, Philippines — Calvin Abueva has been traded to the Magnolia Hotshots in a shock trade approved by the PBA on Wednesday.

On the heels of his comeback season in the PBA bubble, Phoenix sent Abueva to the Hotshots in exchange for Chris Banchero and first and second round draft picks in the upcoming draft.

This despite Abueva signing a three-year extension with the Fuel Masters in December, that was worth P15 million.

The trade comes as a shock, with Abueva poised to be a franchise player for the Fuel Masters.

In his first season back after his indefinite suspension, Abueva averaged 13.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.3 steals and helped the Fuel Masters make the Philippine Cup semifinals.

He was also one of the frontrunners for the Best Player of the Conference award with an impressive outing.

Abueva reunites with former San Sebastian teammate Ian Sanglang in Magnolia.

Apart from the 32-year-old Abueva, Magnolia also acquired Phoenix's first-round pick in the draft.

Franz Pumaren, Adamson Falcons part ways
Franz Pumaren, Adamson Falcons part ways
By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Adamson and seasoned mentor Franz Pumaren have agreed to part ways starting this season, the school announced Tuesday.
Sports
fbfb
Can Gilas rock the PBA?
By Joaquin M. Henson | February 17, 2021 - 12:00am
The PBA Board of Governors’ invitation for Gilas to compete in the league as a guest team with the right to win the championship is a challenge to the 12 pro franchises not to be outplayed by the national pool...
Sports
fbfb
WNBA-bound Filipina open to play for Gilas women
WNBA-bound Filipina open to play for Gilas women
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The Gilas Pilipinas women's program received another shot in the arm for its growing talent pool after WNBA-bound Chanelle...
Sports
fbfb
Wesley So defeats world champ Carlsen in Meltwater Champions tiff
Wesley So defeats world champ Carlsen in Meltwater Champions tiff
By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Philippine-born United States bet Wesley So conquered reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen to reign supreme in the Euro...
Sports
fbfb
Green takes charge as Ignite goes 4-0 in NBA G League
Green takes charge as Ignite goes 4-0 in NBA G League
By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
Filipino-American Jalen Green provided the spark Ignite needed to remain undefeated as they won over the Iowa Wolves, 97-90,...
Sports
fbfb
Kouame gets House approval
Kouame gets House approval
By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
The bid to naturalize Gilas Pilipinas prospect Angelo Kouame has hurdled the House of Representatives process.
Sports
fbfb
Chot finds new task &lsquo;challenging, exciting&rsquo;
Chot finds new task ‘challenging, exciting’
By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
Comebacking TNT coach Chot Reyes looks forward to unraveling the full potential of the Tropang Giga’s young guns led...
Sports
fbfb
IOC cancels boxing qualifiers
IOC cancels boxing qualifiers
By Joaquin Henson | 10 hours ago
There will be no more world Olympic boxing qualifying tournament in Paris as the IOC Task Force decided the other day to cancel...
Sports
fbfb
NSAs may directly nominate SEAG bets
NSAs may directly nominate SEAG bets
By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
The Philippine Olympic Committee will allow the different national sports associations to nominate athletes to the Philippine...
Sports
fbfb
Track bets heading to Japan early
Track bets heading to Japan early
By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 hours ago
The Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) wants Tokyo-bound pole-vaulter EJ Obiena and a couple more hopefuls,...
Sports
fbfb
