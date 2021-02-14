ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Eala overcame fatigue, academics amid weeks-long pro tournaments in Manacor
Alex Eala
Rafa Nadal Academy

Eala overcame fatigue, academics amid weeks-long pro tournaments in Manacor

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 14, 2021 - 2:48pm

MANILA, Philippines — At 15 years, it is already impressive for Philippine tennis sensation Alex Eala to have competed well in three consecutive professional tournaments to start the year.

But considering that she also had little to no rest and had been juggling commitments in school, her deep run in the three legs of the ITF W15 Manacor tournament in Spain are nothing short of spectacular.

Speaking to former PBA Commissioner and her uncle Noli Eala on his program Power & Play, Eala recalled the challenges she faced in the three-week period to start her 2021 season.

"While I was happy to reach quite far in all tournaments, I think that's what made it tough... Going day by day, not having rest," said Eala.

"Also having to juggle school because it was exams week,"

The ITF Juniors World No. 3 did not disappoint in any of the legs, able to compete with some of the top players in the ITF women's circuit, finishing the tournaments with at least a quarterfinals finish.

Eala even claimed her first-ever title in the pro circuit in the first leg of the tournament, and won her first seven assignments of the year.

READ: Alex Eala clinches first ITF title in pro career

Even then after her three-week affair in Manacor, Eala jumped back into action with a $25,000 tournament in Grenoble, France, where she also finished as a quarterfinalist.

She will then participate again in Manacor, this time another $25,000 tiff on March 1.

Though faced with difficulties, Eala is eager to keep herself busy and continue on participating in as many tournaments as she possibly can.

Already having proved herself in the Juniors, its the next logical step for the Philippine wunderkind to reach for the women's tour.

If her performance in 2021 so far is anything to go off on, Eala is in for a bright future.

"I think it's about time I start playing more of these tournaments and improving my ranking in the women's tour," she said.

Currently, Eala is ranked No. 903 in the WTA Singles Rankings as of February 8.

ALEX EALA TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Chot Reyes back in PBA as TNT head coach
Chot Reyes back in PBA as TNT head coach
21 hours ago
Multi-titled PBA coach and former Gilas Pilipinas mentor Chot Reyes will return to the league to call the shots for the TNT...
Sports
fbfb
Ex-UP star turned doctor Fille Cainglet is top pick in historic WNBL draft
Ex-UP star turned doctor Fille Cainglet is top pick in historic WNBL draft
By Luisa Morales | 18 hours ago
Held virtually on Saturday evening, the 32-year-old Cainglet topped a stacked draft pool of over 100 prospects in the country's...
Sports
fbfb
PBA great Benjie Paras to younger players: Don't be 'lazy', sensitive to criticism
PBA great Benjie Paras to younger players: Don't be 'lazy', sensitive to criticism
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Having gotten used to a more gritty and tough atmosphere in the sport during his prime in the 80s and 90s, Paras is longing...
Sports
fbfb
Carlsen, So seal showdown
By Edgar De Castro | February 14, 2021 - 12:00am
Magnus Carlsen and Wesley So posted contrasting victories yesterday to set up a finals showdown at the Opera Euro online tournament, the third leg of the $1.5 million Champions Chess Tour.
Sports
fbfb
Fiba event returns to clark
Fiba event returns to clark
By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas will re-adjust its training plans as it awaits the final details regarding the return of the FIBA Asia Cup...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
SEA Games 2019 in photos
SEA Games 2019 in photos
Over a year ago
Hauling a total of 387 medals, 149 golds, 117 silvers and 121 bronzes, the Philippines finished their best campaign in the...
Sports
fbfb
Unforgettable moments for Team Philippines in the 30th SEA Games
Unforgettable moments for Team Philippines in the 30th SEA Games
By Luisa Morales | Over a year ago
After almost two straight weeks of sports action in the country, let's look back at some of Team Philippines' most memorable...
Sports
fbfb
Philippines caps 30th SEA Games hosting with overall championship
Philippines caps 30th SEA Games hosting with overall championship
By Luisa Morales | Over a year ago
Hauling a whopping 149 golds, 117 silvers and 120 bronze medals, the Philippines finishes atop the standings by a long mile...
Sports
fbfb
Multi-titled Tim Cone ecstatic to add Gilas' SEA Games gold to growing collection
Multi-titled Tim Cone ecstatic to add Gilas' SEA Games gold to growing collection
By Luisa Morales | Over a year ago
"You can't go wrong with a gold medal. My gosh, a gold medal. That's something you could remember forever," Cone said after...
Sports
fbfb
Gilas belles relish SEA Games double gold
Gilas belles relish SEA Games double gold
By Luisa Morales | Over a year ago
Ruling both the 3x3 and the 5x5 tournaments of the biennial meet, the Gilas belles announced their dominance in women's hoops...
Sports
fbfb
Gilas sweeps way to 13th straight SEA Games crown
Gilas sweeps way to 13th straight SEA Games crown
By Luisa Morales | Over a year ago
While the Thais were keeping themselves within striking distance of Gilas in the first two quarters, the Philippines had another...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with