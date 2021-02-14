Eala overcame fatigue, academics amid weeks-long pro tournaments in Manacor

MANILA, Philippines — At 15 years, it is already impressive for Philippine tennis sensation Alex Eala to have competed well in three consecutive professional tournaments to start the year.

But considering that she also had little to no rest and had been juggling commitments in school, her deep run in the three legs of the ITF W15 Manacor tournament in Spain are nothing short of spectacular.

Speaking to former PBA Commissioner and her uncle Noli Eala on his program Power & Play, Eala recalled the challenges she faced in the three-week period to start her 2021 season.

"While I was happy to reach quite far in all tournaments, I think that's what made it tough... Going day by day, not having rest," said Eala.

"Also having to juggle school because it was exams week,"

The ITF Juniors World No. 3 did not disappoint in any of the legs, able to compete with some of the top players in the ITF women's circuit, finishing the tournaments with at least a quarterfinals finish.

Eala even claimed her first-ever title in the pro circuit in the first leg of the tournament, and won her first seven assignments of the year.

Even then after her three-week affair in Manacor, Eala jumped back into action with a $25,000 tournament in Grenoble, France, where she also finished as a quarterfinalist.

She will then participate again in Manacor, this time another $25,000 tiff on March 1.

Though faced with difficulties, Eala is eager to keep herself busy and continue on participating in as many tournaments as she possibly can.

Already having proved herself in the Juniors, its the next logical step for the Philippine wunderkind to reach for the women's tour.

If her performance in 2021 so far is anything to go off on, Eala is in for a bright future.

"I think it's about time I start playing more of these tournaments and improving my ranking in the women's tour," she said.

Currently, Eala is ranked No. 903 in the WTA Singles Rankings as of February 8.