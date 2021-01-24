ESPORT
Alex Eala clinches first ITF title in pro career
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 24, 2021 - 8:28pm

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala has clinched her first ITF title at the tender age of 15 years old.

This after the Philippine tennis wunderkind ruled the Women's Singles of the W15 Manacor ITF Pro Tournament by the Rafa Nadal Academy on Sunday.

Eala bested home town bet Yvonne Cavalle-Reimers in the Finals, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2, in her first-ever bid for an ITF title.

The 15-year-old netter needed to buck a frustrating 5-7 opening set loss to Cavalle-Reimers to take the win.

Eala came out with renewed energy in the second set and eked out a dominant 6-1 victory to tie the match at one set apiece.

Buoyed by her second set win, Eala used the momentum to her advantage to clinch the championship.

Before overcoming the 28-year-old Cavalle-Reimers, Eala rolled past Adithya Karunaratne, 6-3, 6-4, in the semifinals.

The title comes in Eala's first tournament of the year after a successful 2020.

Her campaign last year was highlighted by a Grand Slam win in the Australian Open Girls' Doubles tournament and a semifinal finish in the French Open Girls Singles.

