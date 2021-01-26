Justin Chua's second wind in his PBA career

MANILA, Philippines – There is a reason why Justin Chua, after what looked like a journeyman career, has found a home with Phoenix in the Philippine Basketball Association.

There is a reason why Chua is a part of the training pool of Gilas.

There is a reason why Chua is still in the PBA and is entering his eighth season when many contemporaries have bowed out of the league.

If you ask the 6’6” forward-center, it’s about the journey he’s been through.

When Justin was playing for the Chiang Kai Shek Blue Dragons in high school (in the now defunct Tiong Lian league), he was the star.

However, when he played Ateneo in college, he sat behind Rabeh Al-Hussaini in his first two years, became the starter in his third year where he anchored the Blue Eagles to a third straight title, then returned to the bench back-stopping Greg Slaughter in his last two seasons in Loyola Heights.

“When I think about it, my journey has made me the person who I am today,” said Justin right after Tuesday practice inside the Gilas bubble at the Inspire Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

From star player to bench player to starter to role player to sometimes not playing at all and now one of the most improved players and once more a starter with Phoenix.

“The struggle is my story,” he added. “It has not been an easy ride with the many ups and downs, being injured to playing a few minutes to slowly climbing up to a starter’s role… I’d say it is also a blessing.”

The first glimpse of meaningful playing time came with Meralco, his previous club. But it all coalesced under Topex Robinson and his Super LPG Fuel Masters.

“I am thankful that Coach Topex gave me this chance, and if it is possible, I would like to retire with this club. They gave me this chance and I didn’t want it to slip away.”

Chua knows though that he cannot rest on his laurels. He has to work doubly harder more so when imports return to PBA action.

“Before, I didn’t feel the negativity because I was hardly playing. But I just have to work harder since I am not the most talented or athletic guy. Ang puhunan ko rin ay yung good attitude that allows me to adapt.”

And now he is in the national training pool — “a dream come true,” he gushed.

“Training under Coach Tab Baldwin is a blessing. “It’s really different. He is very detailed. He teaches all the details — major and minor — that I don’t think anyone has pointed out before. It will really help any player and myself, of course, in my career.”

“Right now, I am happy and blessed. But I have to work even harder.”

Note: Justin Chua has won a high school title with Chiang Kai Shek, five with the Ateneo Blue Eagles, and one with the San Miguel Beermen in his second year in the league. He’d like to win another in the pros and if possible, represent the Philippines in international play.