Rafael Nadal hails Alex Eala for breakthrough pro win
Alex Eala
Rafa Nadal Academy

Rafael Nadal hails Alex Eala for breakthrough pro win

(Philstar.com) - January 25, 2021 - 11:34am

MANILA, Philippines – Tennis superstar Rafael Nadal congratulated Alex Eala for ruling the Women's Singles of the W15 Manacor ITF Pro Tournament late Sunday.

“Congratulations @alex.eala for this important moment in your career. We are all very happy for you!” Nadal told the 15-year-old Filipina prospect, who defeated Yvonne Cavalle-Reimers in the finals, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2, for her first pro title.

Nadal has taken Eala under his wing at the famed Rafa Nadal Academy.

The current world No. 2 encouraged Eala to continue striving to get her pro career going.

“Keep up the good work and attitude,” he said.

