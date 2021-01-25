Rafael Nadal hails Alex Eala for breakthrough pro win

MANILA, Philippines – Tennis superstar Rafael Nadal congratulated Alex Eala for ruling the Women's Singles of the W15 Manacor ITF Pro Tournament late Sunday.

“Congratulations @alex.eala for this important moment in your career. We are all very happy for you!” Nadal told the 15-year-old Filipina prospect, who defeated Yvonne Cavalle-Reimers in the finals, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2, for her first pro title.

Related Stories Alex Eala clinches first ITF title in pro career

Nadal has taken Eala under his wing at the famed Rafa Nadal Academy.

The current world No. 2 encouraged Eala to continue striving to get her pro career going.

“Keep up the good work and attitude,” he said.