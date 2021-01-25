Rafael Nadal hails Alex Eala for breakthrough pro win
MANILA, Philippines – Tennis superstar Rafael Nadal congratulated Alex Eala for ruling the Women's Singles of the W15 Manacor ITF Pro Tournament late Sunday.
“Congratulations @alex.eala for this important moment in your career. We are all very happy for you!” Nadal told the 15-year-old Filipina prospect, who defeated Yvonne Cavalle-Reimers in the finals, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2, for her first pro title.
Nadal has taken Eala under his wing at the famed Rafa Nadal Academy.
The current world No. 2 encouraged Eala to continue striving to get her pro career going.
“Keep up the good work and attitude,” he said.
