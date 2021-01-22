Report: Japan government privately concludes Olympics should be cancelled

MANILA, Philippines — Japan's government has reportedly concluded that the Tokyo Olympics will have to be cancelled due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Times released a report on Thursday (early Friday in Manila) citing an unnamed senior member of the Japan's ruling coalition.

Four Filipinos have qualified for the Tokyo Games so far, with more in deep preparation to book a ticket to the quadrennial event.

Per the report, Japan is now focusing on securing the Summer Games for Tokyo in the next available year in 2032.

A recent surge in cases in Japan has spurred it to close its borders to non-resident foreigners and declare a state of emergency in major cities, including Tokyo.

"No one wants to be the first to say so, but the consensus is that it's too difficult," The Times quoted the source as saying.

"Personally, I don't think it's going to happen," they said.

Organizers and the Japanese government have previously vowed to continue on with the Games, which are supposed to open on July 23.

This was sounded off also by International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach.

"We have, at this moment, no reason whatsoever to believe that the Olympic Games in Tokyo will not open on the 23rd of July in the Olympic stadium in Tokyo," Bach told Kyodo News.

The IOC made the unprecedented decision to postpone the Games originally scheduled for last year due to COVID-19.