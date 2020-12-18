NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Philippine Rugby body elects new president
Philippine Rugby body elects new president
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - December 18, 2020 - 4:28pm

MANILA, Philippines — Ada Milby will take over from Rick Santos as new president of the Philippine Rugby Football Union in an election done last Tuesday.

Milby was unanimously elected by 15 senior club and school representatives along with seven incumbent board of trustees after Santos served out his maximum term of eight straight years.

Santos though remained in the board as a secretary-general.

“Our first priority will be to restart activities when restrictions lift with player welfare and community safety as the primary focus,” said Milby. “We have a very robust ‘return of play’ protocol prepared in line with global best practices and IATF guidelines.

Milby said they hope to ride on the momentum of the sport’s success in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games where the country snared a gold and silver in Clark, Pampanga.

“I am also hopeful that we can resume national athlete training in 2021 as both our men’s and women’s teams are competing at the elite level of Asia Rugby in the 7s format,” said Milby.

“From the success of the gold and silver in the 2019 SEAG, we want to ensure that we don’t lose the forward momentum of those programs. It’s a challenging time for all sports in the Philippines and we’re very thankful for the continued support of the POC, PSC and all our sponsors and stakeholders,” she added.

RUGBY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pagdanganan recovers, saves 73
By Dante Navarro | 7 hours ago
Though she lay eight strokes off the hot-starting American, Pagdanganan’s two birdies in the last three holes at the...
Sports
fbfb
Ignite coach heaps praise on Sotto despite limited offensive numbers in scrimmages
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Following a six-point performace from Sotto in Team Ignite's 99-126 loss against G League veterans in their second scrimmage...
Sports
fbfb
Kai Sotto reiterates commitment to Gilas Pilipinas
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
In a recorded message shown during Thursday's FIBA-Smart partnership press conference, Sotto announced his continued dedication...
Sports
fbfb
Clarkson shines as Jazz rout Clippers in NBA preseason
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Clarkson, who recently inked a four-year extension with the Jazz, tallied his 20 points in just 19 minutes of action and had...
Sports
fbfb
'This is what saved me': Drex Zamboanga shares life-changing experience in MMA
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
"Yung MMA ang nagsalba sakin, kaya ako nalayo sa mga away... Dati akong victim ng bullying, yun yung nag-push sakin na magtrain...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Philippine Rugby body elects new president
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Milby was unanimously elected by 15 senior club and school representatives along with seven incumbent board of trustees after...
Sports
fbfb
NCAA, GMA officially ink partnership
By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
Starting in Season 96 tentatively slated in the second quarter of next year, television giant GMA Network will broadcast NCAA...
Sports
fbfb
Power-hitting Mexican gets back at Pagdanganan
By Dante Navarro | 3 hours ago
Humbled after her “let’s see who’s the boss” brag backfired in the US Women’s Open, the Mexican...
Sports
fbfb
Philippine boxing body lauds Tokyo-bound Marcial in pro debut
By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
Marcial showed a little bit of rust but went on to overwhelm American Whitfield at the Shrine Exposition Center in Los Angeles...
Sports
fbfb
A need to streamline the FIFA Awards voting
By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
This author takes a deep dive into this year's awards, the snubs, the controversy and the need for more discussions within...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with