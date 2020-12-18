NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Gilas targets earlier training camp for third window of Asia Cup qualifiers
Gilas head coach Jong Uichico (C) with SBP Program Director Tab Baldwin (L) and assistant Coach Boyet Fernandez
FIBA
Gilas targets earlier training camp for third window of Asia Cup qualifiers
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - December 18, 2020 - 1:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas is eyeing an earlier start to its preparation for the third window of the FIBA 2021 Asia Cup qualifiers to be held in Clark, Pampanga next February.

After only about a week's preparation for the second window last November, head coach Jong Uichico sees at least a month of preparation for February where Gilas Pilipinas will be going up against Indonesia and South Korea.

"We expect another bubble training [camp], when and where is still the question but we will start in early January," said Uichico during an online press conference on Thursday.

"So that we can get together for a longer period of time that gives the system [time] to mature, the players to mature... Get everything on track," he said.

Uichico led an all-cadet Gilas Pilipinas squad to two wins in the second window in the Bahrain bubble, with two thrashings of Thailand.

This time, however, it might be a bit more challenging with Rajko Toroman's much-improved Indonesian side and South Korea who always proves to be a difficult task for Gilas Pilipinas.

The national team head coach, however, sees that the Filipino ballers will still have the edge over Indonesia, especially after their experience in Bahrain.

"I think an advantage that we have also is we know Coach Rajko's system," Uichico said of their matchup against Indonesia whom they last played in February.

"The players [also] already have experience in two games in Bahrain and that would help us with their maturity coming into window three," he added. "I think we'll do a pretty good job."

With the PBA season not expected to be back until April, Uichico will have the luxury of having professional players in his pool this time, in addition to the young guns who have proved their worth in Bahrain.

Regardless of who the eventual lineup is, Uichico believes that the Gilas players will step up against the stingy Koreans who have long tormented the national team program.

"When it comes to Korea... I think they'll take it as a challenge," he said.

Gilas Pilipinas will play South Korea twice in the window on February 18 and 22. They will face Indonesia in between on the 20th.

The Nationals will have home court advantage in the third window, expecting to play in Clark, Pampanga along with the rest of the Group A and Group C games for the February window.

FIBA GILAS PILIPINAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ignite coach heaps praise on Sotto despite limited offensive numbers in scrimmages
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Following a six-point performace from Sotto in Team Ignite's 99-126 loss against G League veterans in their second scrimmage...
Sports
fbfb
Pagdanganan recovers, saves 73
By Dante Navarro | 4 hours ago
Though she lay eight strokes off the hot-starting American, Pagdanganan’s two birdies in the last three holes at the...
Sports
fbfb
Kai Sotto reiterates commitment to Gilas Pilipinas
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
In a recorded message shown during Thursday's FIBA-Smart partnership press conference, Sotto announced his continued dedication...
Sports
fbfb
Marcial pitches shutout in debut
By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
Olympic middleweight qualifier Eumir Marcial outlanded tough Andrew Whitfield by a rate of three punches to one and left the...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Power-hitting Mexican gets back at Pagdanganan
By Dante Navarro | December 18, 2020 - 2:48pm
Humbled after her “let’s see who’s the boss” brag backfired in the US Women’s Open, the Mexican power-hitter vented her ire on the CME Group Tour Championship, unleashing a whopping...
Sports
fbfb
Philippine boxing body lauds Tokyo-bound Marcial in pro debut
By Joey Villar | 14 minutes ago
Marcial showed a little bit of rust but went on to overwhelm American Whitfield at the Shrine Exposition Center in Los Angeles...
Sports
fbfb
A need to streamline the FIFA Awards voting
By Rick Olivares | 20 minutes ago
This author takes a deep dive into this year's awards, the snubs, the controversy and the need for more discussions within...
Sports
fbfb
'This is what saved me': Drex Zamboanga shares life-changing experience in MMA
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
"Yung MMA ang nagsalba sakin, kaya ako nalayo sa mga away... Dati akong victim ng bullying, yun yung nag-push sakin na magtrain...
Sports
fbfb
Still no pro stints for UAAP athletes, says executive director
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
UAAP student-athletes will still not be allowed to participate in professional leagues without giving up their eligibility...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with