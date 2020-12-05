'Nothing to celebrate' for TNT after Game 3 win over Ginebra

MANILA, Philippines — The TNT Tropang Giga have broken through in their best-of-seven series Finals series in the Philippine Cup after winning Game Three, 88-67, on Friday.

But for TNT head coach Bong Ravena, the breakthrough win is nothing to celebrate with the Gin Kings still leading the series 2-1 heading into Game Four on Sunday.

"Kailangan na kailangan yung sense of urgency... We really had to win this game," said Ravena.

"Every game, siguro ganun parin yung mentality namin," he added.

Ravena's squad eked out the convincing victory over the favored Ginebra San Miguel, despite still missing the services of injured star Bobby Ray Parks.

While it was definitely a momentum shifting win in the series, TNT is not resting on their laurels until they claim the fourth win in the series and the title.

After all, they didn't come to the PBA bubble to simply win a game in a Finals series.

"Wala namang nangyari eh, we just won a game, sila dalawa parin. Nothing to celebrate," said Ravena.

The TNT Tropang Giga will seek to even out the series, hopefully with Parks at the helm, when the next game tips off tomorrow at 6 p.m.