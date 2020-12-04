Tropang Giga avoid meltdown, take Game 3 vs Gin Kings in PBA Finals

NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - December 4, 2020 - 8:08pm

MANILA, Philippines — The TNT Tropang Giga put themselves on the board in their best-of-seven Philippine Cup Finals series against the Ginebra San Miguel after winning Game Three, 88-67, on Friday.

A huge second quarter where they limited the Gin Kings to just eight points, they took control of the game to avoid the 0-3 hole.

TNT led by as much as 15 points early in the third quarter, and though a comeback effort led by Japeth Aguilar, Scottie Thompson and LA Tenorio cut the lead to two, 54-56, the Tropang Giga were able to get back on their feet.

With Jayson Castro leading the pack, TNT ended up on top by double-digits once again at the end of the third quarter, 66-56.

The momentum stayed on TNT's side for the rest of the game, with the Tropang Giga maintaining a comfortable cushion and even led by as much as 19, 80-61.

Five TNT players finished in double-digits, led by RR Pogoy who tallied 18 points. Troy Rosario, who had been struggling in the playoffs, finished with 15 markers.

Meanwhile LA Tenorio was the bright spot for the Gin Kings with 19 points while Stanley Pringle was limited to just 11 markers on 4-of-14 shooting.

With the series now at 1-2, TNT will look to tie the series at two games apiece when Game Four tips off on Sunday.

BASKETBALL PBA
