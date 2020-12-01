NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
The streak that Magnoliaâ€™s Mark Barroca cares about
Mark Barroca admitted he never thought about any such streaks and was surprised when informed he had one going — playing 450-plus straight games in the PBA.
PBA Images
The streak that Magnolia’s Mark Barroca cares about
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - December 1, 2020 - 10:22am

MANILA, Philippines – Magnolia Hotshots guard Mark Barroca played his 450-plus consecutive games in the PBA. It is the second longest streak behind current leader LA Tenorio, who is close to 700 games.

Barroca, a 10-year pro, admitted he never thought about any such streaks and was surprised when informed he had one going.

“Ang alam ko lang ay gustong gusto ko maglaro,” he said in spite of getting in on the years.

And yet, incredibly, he has not missed a single match — where he was available — since donning Far Eastern University’s colors in 2007. In the UAAP, he suited up 43 times for the Tamaraws.

In other leagues such as the preseason tourneys from Filoil to Nike to post-season tilts like Fr. Martin Cup, Champions League or the PBL, Barroca asserts he hasn’t missed a game.

Even during his national team days from 2008-2011 under Rajko Toroman up to his return in 2018 under Yeng Guiao, Barroca has played every match where he was listed on the roster. 

The Zamboanga native has never been knocked about even by injuries. 

“Kahit may ankle sprain maglalaro ako. Nasanay na rin mga coaches ko. Hindi ako mapakali kung hindi ako makalaro,” he continued.

“Disiplina at luck lang,” Barroca said of his good fortune. “Kahit nung college days ko, hindi ako gaano ma-gimmick. Hindi naman tayo super strict sa dieting pero control lang.”

Barroca pointed out that when there are no games, he spends quality time with his family’ sometimes staying up late. On nights before matches, he goes to bed early.

“Ang ideal weight ko is 160-165 pounds so ‘yan ang binabantayan ko,” he underscored. 

One other secret to his success is adapting to his coaches. Under Tim Cone, he played more of a walk-up offense. Under current taskmaster Chito Victolero, the team performs at a faster pace.

Barroca has played this way before. In FEU, they played a more deliberate game. With Gilas, the nationals pushed the tempo and the pace.

“If hindi ka mag-adapt, mawawalan ka ng puwesto sa team.”

With the deep guard rotation of the Hotshots — Justin Melton, Paul Lee, Jio Jalalon, Alvin Abundo and Chris Banchero — Barroca no longer logs heavy minutes. 

“Prepared naman tayo lagi para sa mahahabang laro. Happy din naman ako na marami kami. We complement each other. And not playing long minutes 30-40 minutes means quicker recovery. Yung soreness mas matagal maiwan sa katawan.”

From his days as a razzle-dazzle, take-it-to-the-rim high-scoring guard, Barroca prefers the pick-and-rolls and shooting the jumper if open. 

“The older you get, dapat mas gamitin yung utak,” he made sure to point out.

At 34, with six PBA titles under his belt, a pair of PBA Finals MVP Awards, seven PBA All-Star Team berths, slots in the Mythical and Defensive Teams, Barroca still has that hunger.

He hopes to achieve more for his team. Not for himself. The iron man streak is nice, he admits. He does know it is going to end some day and like all other streaks, will eventually be surpassed. So it is a nice one to have but nothing he is going to lose sleep over. 

Barroca is happier he has stayed relatively injury free and a valuable cog for his teams. However, what is more important for him is being a top father for his family husband for his wife, Ruselle, and the best dad to his two children, Natalie and Nathan. 

“Yan ang streak na mas may care ko,” he summed up.

MARK BARROCA PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Dominant Gilas sweeps Thailand in 2nd window of FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers
By Luisa Morales | 12 hours ago
Brothers Javi and Juan Gomez de Liano were the offensive sparks for Gilas against the Thais with a combined 33 points.
Sports
fbfb
Jordan has a 'Manila' sneaker. Here's how you can get a pair
By Luisa Morales | 17 hours ago
The Air Jordan IV Retro "Manila" is a limited edition style made specially to represent the Philippines' love for basketball...
Sports
fbfb
Gilas women prospect de Jesus earns high praise from Duke coach
By Luisa Morales | 17 hours ago
The first-ever Asian to play for Duke University's women's basketball program, de Jesus was touted highly by first-year head...
Sports
fbfb
Jordan Brand welcomes sneakerheads to new normal with 'book and shop' system
By Luisa Morales | 19 hours ago
The first of its kind in the whole of Southeast Asia, the 2,500-square-meter store will employ a "book and shop" system to...
Sports
fbfb
Ex-NBA player Andrew Bogut retires
1 hour ago
NBA championship-winning center Andrew Bogut announced his immediate retirement from basketball Tuesday after a 15-year ...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Lascuña eyes sweep of PGT Riviera crowns
By Dante Navarro | 55 minutes ago
Tony Lascuña hopes to brandish the form he dished out the first time out and close out the two-tournament Philippine...
Sports
fbfb
Saso vows to get better, stronger
By Dante Navarro | 11 hours ago
After falling short of ending on top of the Player of the Year derby, Yuka Saso said she’s thankful to be given the...
Sports
fbfb
Fil-Japanese karateka strikes
By Joey Villar | December 1, 2020 - 12:00am
Filipina-Japanese karateka Junna Tsukii showed her readiness to compete for a slot in next year’s Tokyo Olympics after ruling a tournament in Arandelovac, Serbia over the weekend.
Sports
fbfb
Walking the talk
By Joaquin M. Henson | December 1, 2020 - 12:00am
For reelected POC president Rep. Bambol Tolentino, the majority victory of his Team Performance ticket was a vindication of the principles he swore to uphold during the campaign that turned ugly with court cases...
Sports
fbfb
Catalan in, Kingad out in ONE: Big Bang
By Luisa Morales | 16 hours ago
Catalan, currently the third-ranked contender in ONE Championship's strawweight division, will take on undefeated South African...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with