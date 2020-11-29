Phoenix's Wright upbeat on team's future after PBA Philippine Cup exit

MANILA, Philippines — The Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters may have gone home from the PBA bubble, but they didn't leave empty-handed.

Fresh from a historic run in the Philippine Cup that gave the franchise its first-ever semifinals appearance, the Fuel Masters have a bright future.

"We're ain't going nowhere," said the Fuel Masters' main offensive threat Matthew Wright before they departed the PBA bubble.

"We're gonna be here for a long time so I take solace in that, knowing that this is just the beginning for us," he said.

Led by Wright and the returning Calvin Abueva, the Fuel Masters had the run of their lives. With first-year head coach Topex Robinson leading the helm, Phoenix surpassed expectations.

And though a more than satisfactory season for the Fuel Masters, Wright expects nothing more but better things for his squad in the years to come.

"There's only one place to go and that's up for us," he said.

The Fuel Masters had a chance to continue their fairy tale run to the Finals when they took a 2-1 lead over the TNT Tropang Giga.

But they simply ran out of gas against the more experienced Tropang Giga squad in the winner-take-all Game Five.

Wright, who admitted he had stepped out of his comfort zone in the bubble, still couldn't help but lament the loss.

"We fought hard but it just really stings right now," Wright said.

Phoenix's slayers Tropang Giga will begin their best-of-seven Finals series against the Ginebra San Miguel tonight at 6 p.m. at the AUF Sports Arena and Cultural Center.