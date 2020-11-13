Philippine booters hold fundraiser for 'Ulysses' victims

MANILA, Philippines — Days removed from their coronation as Philippines Football League champions, Stephan Schrock, Anthony Pinthus and Bienvenido Maranon are spearheading efforts to raise funds for typhoon victims.

The United City FC teammates have donated boots and jerseys to a league auction that aims to raise money for those affected by Typhoon Ulysses, which battered Metro Manila and most of Southern and Central Luzon.

An initiative dubbed "PFL Cares", the country's premiere football league gathered items from some of its biggest stars to auction off for monetary donations.

Here are some of the jerseys and boots that will be up for auction as part of our fund raising efforts for the victims... Posted by Philippines Football League on Thursday, November 12, 2020

Other jerseys and boots up for grabs are those of Maharlika Manila's Anton Del Rosario, national team booter Jarvey Gayoso and Mendiola 1991's Hamed Hajimadi.

Bidding already began Thursday evening with Schrock's jersey and boots the first up for grabs.

According to a report by the Tiebreaker Times, the Philippine Azkals skipper has also committed to a monetary donation of Php50,000 to the drive.