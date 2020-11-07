NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
United City FC clinches PFL title with rout of Stallion Laguna
United City FC celebrates after clinching the title in the Philippines Football League's fourths season on Friday at the PFF National Training Center in Carmona
PFL Press Corps
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 7, 2020 - 10:45am

MANILA, Philippines — It's the same result under a different name for United City FC after clinching the Philippines Football League (PFL) title on Friday after thrashing Stallion Laguna, 7-1, at the PFF national training center in Carmona.

Previously known as Ceres-Negros FC, the win marked their fourth PFL title — the first as United City — with a fixture remaining after tallying 12 points through their four outings in the season.

Their closest rivals for the championship, Kaya FC-Iloilo, suffered a setback Friday morning after a scoreless draw against Maharlika FC 1991 that left the door open for United City to claim the championship.

READ: Kaya FC PFL title hopes dwindle after draw vs Mendiola

Though it ended in a rout, the clash between United City and Stallion was an entertaining one at first.

Particularly in the first half, with both squads finding the back of the net in a tightly contested match.

United City's Mike Ott started the scoring early after converting on a through ball from Bienvenido Maranon in the sixth minute to give the title chasing squad a 1-0 advantage.

But Stallion would quickly strike back with Ibrahima N'Dour beating goalkeeper Anthony Pinthus to level the score, 1-1.

It would remain in deadlock until the 25th minute, Takashi Odawara propelled United City up in front again, 2-1.

Stallion would have two more chances to equalize again before the halftime whistle but just couldn't get it past the keeper.

Just when it looked like it would be challenging for United City to clinch the title, the league leaders went into overdrive in the second half.

Three different UCFC players scored five goals in a span of 22 minutes in the second half, highlighted by a quick fire hat trick from AFC Cup leading scorer Maranon.

Ott would find the back of the net once more for a brace and OJ Porteria pocketed a goal of his own.

By the 74th minute, it was already a six-goal cushion for United City and all they had to do was to wait for the referee to blow the final whistle.

En route to the title, United City scored 24 goals in four outings while only conceding the lone goal of Stallion Laguna for an insane goal difference of 23.

Though it would have no bearing, United City will hope to cap off their successful stint in the PFL on a high noted when they face Kaya FC-Iloilo in their final match on Monday.

