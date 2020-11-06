Kaya FC PFL title hopes dwindle after draw vs Mendiola

MANILA, Philippines — Philippines Football League title hopes for Kaya FC-Iloilo grew lukewarm on Friday after a stunning scoreless draw against Mendiola FC 1991 at the PFF national training center in Carmona.

With only one game remaining in their schedule and eight points to their name off of two wins and two draws, Kaya FC will need to rely on frontrunners United City FC to either lose or draw their final two matches to have a chance at the title.

Mendiola FC 1991, which was coming off of two straight defeats, held back the title contenders all-game with stingy defense and put themselves on board with a single point in the PFL standings.

Mendiola keeper Kenry Balobo was definitely the man of the match for the underdog squad after stopping many Kaya FC chances that would've put the title-seeking booters in front in the fixture.

Balobo's heroics included two crucial saves in extra time against sub Eric Giganto and Jovin Bedic that kept the game level until the final whistle.

With Kaya FC's draw, United City can claim the PFL title tonight when they face the just as experienced Stallion Laguna FC.