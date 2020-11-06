NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Kaya FC PFL title hopes dwindle after draw vs Mendiola
Mendiola FC 1991 goalkeeper Kenry Balobo was the hero for his squad all-game, making saves against a determined Kaya FC offense
PFL
Kaya FC PFL title hopes dwindle after draw vs Mendiola
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 6, 2020 - 11:23am

MANILA, Philippines — Philippines Football League title hopes for Kaya FC-Iloilo grew lukewarm on Friday after a stunning scoreless draw against Mendiola FC 1991 at the PFF national training center in Carmona.

With only one game remaining in their schedule and eight points to their name off of two wins and two draws, Kaya FC will need to rely on frontrunners United City FC to either lose or draw their final two matches to have a chance at the title.

Mendiola FC 1991, which was coming off of two straight defeats, held back the title contenders all-game with stingy defense and put themselves on board with a single point in the PFL standings.

Mendiola keeper Kenry Balobo was definitely the man of the match for the underdog squad after stopping many Kaya FC chances that would've put the title-seeking booters in front in the fixture.

Balobo's heroics included two crucial saves in extra time against sub Eric Giganto and Jovin Bedic that kept the game level until the final whistle.

With Kaya FC's draw, United City can claim the PFL title tonight when they face the just as experienced Stallion Laguna FC.

FOOTBALL PFL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fil-Am dreams to be like Manny
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
There’s a 17-year-old, 5-10 left-handed Fil-Am featherweight who is unbeaten in three pro fights, has sparred with the...
Sports
fbfb
Nadal achieves another milestone
12 hours ago
Rafael Nadal became the fourth man to win 1,000 Tour-level matches on Wednesday by beating Feliciano Lopez at the Paris Masters,...
Sports
fbfb
How to watch Thirdy Ravena's games in Japan B. League
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Announced on its social media accounts on Thursday, Ravena's first 10 games with San-En NeoPhoenix will be livestreamed on...
Sports
fbfb
Magramo goes for broke tonight
By Joaquin Henson | November 6, 2020 - 12:00am
It’s all or nothing for Giemel Magramo who battles unbeaten Japanese southpaw Junto Nakatani in a scheduled 12-round bout for the vacant WBO flyweight crown at the Korakuen Hall, Tokyo, starting at 7:30 tonight...
Sports
fbfb
Espejo hops over to Bahrain
By Joey Villar | November 6, 2020 - 12:00am
Marck Espejo, the best men’s volleyball player in the country today, is bringing his act to Bahrain.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Kaya FC PFL title hopes dwindle after draw vs Mendiola
By Luisa Morales | 56 minutes ago
With only one game remaining in their schedule and eight points to their name off of two wins and two draws, Kaya FC will...
Sports
fbfb
Magnolia coach says Hotshots peaking at the right time
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
After losing four of their first five outings in the Philippine Cup, head coach Chito Victolero's club is gaining some traction...
Sports
fbfb
Quizon leads cast in chess qualifiers
By Joey Villar | November 6, 2020 - 12:00am
International Master Daniel Quizon and Woman Grandmaster candidate Kylen Joy Mordido shoot for nothing less than slots to the premier 18-under open and girls’ divisions of the FIDE Online World Cadets and Youth...
Sports
fbfb
National philosophy on sports
By Joaquin M. Henson | November 6, 2020 - 12:00am
It’s been a life-long mission of former POC legal counsel and former Philippine Fencing Association president Atty. Victor (Toto) Africa to verbalize a national philosophy of sports as a step towards the creation...
Sports
fbfb
Maradona recovering well from brain surgery
November 6, 2020 - 12:00am
Doctors treating Argentine football legend Diego Maradona, who had successful brain surgery to remove a blood clot, are “amazed” at the rate of his recovery, his physician said Wednesday.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with