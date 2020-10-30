NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Crown at Quest lobby: Ultimate goal for all
John Bryan Ulanday (The Philippine Star) - October 30, 2020 - 12:00am

Inside the bubble

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY, Pampanga, Philippines — The PBA has put on display the Emilio Bernardino Cup at the Quest Hotel lobby, reminding the 12 teams of the priceless ware awaiting the bubble champ.

“It’s a big thing for us. That’s what we came here for. That’s our goal,” said TNT Tropang Giga coach Bong Ravena.

“Seeing the trophy gives us something tangible to see that represents the goal we set. It’s a good reminder on what we are working hard and sacrificing for,” said Alaska mentor Jeff Cariaso.

Considered as the most prestigious trophy in the pro league, the All-Filipino crown is literally out there for the taking.

* * *

San Miguel forward Arwind Santos remains hopeful they can end up all-Filipino champ for a sixth straight year despite the absence of six-time MVP June Mar Fajardo and super scorer Terrence Romeo.

Santos said they don’t mind staying in the bubble for a full stretch of 70 days for as long as they’re able to defend the crown.

“Kung ihahatid kami ng tadhana sa finals, syempre sino pa ba bibitaw? Lahat kami kakapit na. Kahit ingrown nalang ang natitira, ikakapit pa rin namin yun,” said the 2013 MVP.

* * *

Ten squads have undergone a third cycle of mandatory swab testing with Alaska and Blackwater being the last teams scheduled for the test today.

