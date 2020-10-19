PBA 'bubble' remains COVID-19-free after 2nd round of testing

MANILA, Philippines – All 12 PBA teams have tested negative from the second round of swab tests here as part of the PBA Bubble protocols.

Ball clubs TNT Tropang Giga, Meralco, NLEX, San Miguel, Magnolia, Ginebra, Alaska, Northport, Phoenix, Terrafirma, Rain or Shine and Blackwater have started arriving in the bubble as early as September 28.

Everyone since then has tested negative in the first RT-PCR tests upon entry and has completed quarantine that set the stage of the successful 2020 Philippine Cup restart last October 11.

Meanwhile, late bubble entries consist of some players and the rest of the PBA delegation are either waiting for their own results or yet to be tested after arriving just last week.

The 350-strong PBA delegation will undergo mandatory testing every two weeks for the duration of the #PBABubble until December.

Now, it’s about keeping the bubble intact and safe for two months under the charge of Commissioner Willie Marcial, who made the PBA restart possible with the help of Clark Development Corporation led by president Noel Manankil and Bases and Conversion Development Authority president Vince Dizon.