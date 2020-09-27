Triumphant Casimero calls out Inoue

MANILA, Philippines – After an emphatic three-round victory over Duke Micah (24-1, 19 KOs), John Riel Casimero (30-4, 21 KOs) wants to go "’Monster’ hunting”.

The 31-year-old didn't waste time after successfully defending his WBO Bantamweight belt on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time), and was quick to call out Naoya "Monster" Inoue (19-0, 16 KOs) for his next conquest.

Related Stories Casimero makes easy work of Ghanian foe, retains bantamweight belt

"I'm the real monster. Naoya Inoue is scared of me. You're next. I would've knocked out anyone today," Casimero said.

The Ormoc native was scheduled to clash with Inoue last April in a unification bout, but the fight fell apart due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Before his bout with Micah, Casimero admitted that he was disappointed at Inoue's decision not to pick him as his next opponent.

"I was disappointed," Casimero told BoxingScene.com before his bout.

“Inoue, at the end, he didn’t wanna fight me. He said he had problems with his back and then he decided to fight someone else... I truly believe I would’ve knocked Inoue out.” he added.

Inoue will defend his IBF and WBA belts against Australia's Jason Moloney (21-1, 18 KOs) at the end of October at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas.

Even in social media, Casimero didn't shy from taunting the Japanese champion.

y'all know who i want next ???????????? — John Riel Casimero (@casimerojr) September 27, 2020

"y'all know who i want next," Casimero wrote on twitter late Saturday (Sunday, Manila).

But according to MP Promotions President Sean Gibbons, Casimero isn't going to wait for Inoue if the latter refuses to fight.

"We’re not gonna get put in another situation where we’re waiting for anybody again. We did that and that game’s over. Casimero is a world champion. If [the Inoue fight] can be revisited in the right way, we will. If not, there’s a lot of other opportunities out there," Gibbons told BoxingScene.com.

Among those Casimero is open to face are undefeated boxers Guillermo Rigondeaux (20-0, 1 KO) and Luis Nery (31-0, 24 KOs).