Casimero makes easy work of Ghanian foe, retains bantamweight belt

MANILA, Philippines — John Riel Casimero made quick work of Duke Micah to retain his WBO Bantamweight title at the Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

The heavily favored Casimero (30-4, 21 KOs) only needed three rounds to subdue Micah (24-1, 19 KOs), and gave the Ghana native his first defeat in his pro career.

Casimero connected on a big left hook in the second round that dropped Micah to the canvas.

The 31-year-old then continued the assault in the next round, pinning Micah to the ropes with a series of uppercuts.

This forced referee Steve Willis to jump in and stop the bout as early as that.

After the fight, Casimero commended his opponent and admitted he "worked hard" for the win.

"I worked hard and got the win tonight. In the first round I saw the body shot hurt him and thought I could get him out right away, but he's a good boxer who was undefeated for a reason," he said.

Casimero then proceeded to call out WBA "super" and IBF Bantamweight titlist Naoya Inoue for his next fight.

"I'm the real monster. Naoya Inoue is scared of me. You're next. I would have knocked out anyone today," Casimero said.

Casimero and Inoue (19-0, 16 KOs) were scheduled to clash last April in a unification bout but eventually fell apart due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

But Casimero is still willing to keep on taking fights if Inoue takes his time in accepting the unification bout.

"If Inoue doesn't fight me, then I'll fight Guillermo Rigondeaux, Luis Nery, or any of the top fighters." Casimero said.