COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Casimero makes easy work of Ghanian foe, retains bantamweight belt
John Riel Casimero (R) successfully defended his WBO Bantamweight title over Duke Micah on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).
Getty Images
Casimero makes easy work of Ghanian foe, retains bantamweight belt
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - September 27, 2020 - 9:30am

MANILA, Philippines — John Riel Casimero made quick work of Duke Micah to retain his WBO Bantamweight title at the Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

The heavily favored Casimero (30-4, 21 KOs) only needed three rounds to subdue Micah (24-1, 19 KOs), and gave the Ghana native his first defeat in his pro career.

Casimero connected on a big left hook in the second round that dropped Micah to the canvas.

The 31-year-old then continued the assault in the next round, pinning Micah to the ropes with a series of uppercuts.

This forced referee Steve Willis to jump in and stop the bout as early as that.

After the fight, Casimero commended his opponent and admitted he "worked hard" for the win.

"I worked hard and got the win tonight. In the first round I saw the body shot hurt him and thought I could get him out right away, but he's a good boxer who was undefeated for a reason," he said.

Casimero then proceeded to call out WBA "super" and IBF Bantamweight titlist Naoya Inoue for his next fight.

"I'm the real monster. Naoya Inoue is scared of me. You're next. I would have knocked out anyone today," Casimero said.

Casimero and Inoue (19-0, 16 KOs) were scheduled to clash last April in a unification bout but eventually fell apart due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

But Casimero is still willing to keep on taking fights if Inoue takes his time in accepting the unification bout.

"If Inoue doesn't fight me, then I'll fight Guillermo Rigondeaux, Luis Nery, or any of the top fighters." Casimero said.

BOXING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Celtics cool down Heat to stay alive
By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
Using a huge third quarter run, the Celtics kept themselves alive in the best-of-seven series and closed in on the deficit,...
Sports
fbfb
Cignal’s Espejo, Daquis join Lakers-Nuggets virtual fans gallery
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Espejo and Daquis have been the leaders of Cignal volleyball club in the Spikers’ Turf and PSL, respectively, apart...
Sports
fbfb
PBA door remains closed for Abueva
By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
It’s still a no-go for suspended Phoenix player Calvin Abueva in the coming PBA bubble in Clark in Pampanga.
Sports
fbfb
Tennis champ Osaka, NBA MVP Antetokounmpo banner athletes in Time 100 list
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Being at the forefront of social activism in 2020, three-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka led all athletes in her second...
Sports
fbfb
Lakers fend off pesky Nuggets for commanding 3-1 lead
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Despite a pesky Denver side that kept themselves within striking distance all game long, Anthony Davis and LeBron James were...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Over-the-board action returns
By Edgar De Castro | September 27, 2020 - 12:00am
Norwegian world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen returns to over-the-board action as the 8th Altibox Super GM Tournament gets underway Oct. 5-16 in Stavanger, Norway.
Sports
fbfb
For the record
By Joaquin M. Henson | September 27, 2020 - 12:00am
The WBO bantamweight title fight between defending champion JohnRiel Casimero of Ormoc City and Ghanaian Duke Micah in Connecticut this morning (Manila time) is only the third championship bout involving a Filipino...
Sports
fbfb
McGregor-Pacquiao in Dubai?
September 27, 2020 - 12:00am
Manny Pacquiao is mulling a possible fight with Irish mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor as he plots his return to the ring, representatives for the Filipino boxing icon told AFP.
Sports
fbfb
Superliga planning to invite PVL teams to 'bubble' beach volley tourney
By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
Each PSL club would be open to field 2-3 teams while any PVL team would also be welcome to join the three-day weekend tourney...
Sports
fbfb
Philippine Olympic chief bares ticket for polls
By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
Tolentino, who is seeking his second term after beating athletics’ Philip Ella Juico in last year’s special election,...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with