Celtics cool down Heat to stay alive
ORLANDO, FL - SEPTEMBER 25: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics handles the ball during the game against the Miami Heat during Game Five of the Eastern Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs on September 25, 2020 at The AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.
NATHANIEL S. BUTLER / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - September 26, 2020 - 11:33am

MANILA, Philippines — The Boston Celtics extended their season for at least another game after beating the Miami Heat, 121-108, on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Using a huge third quarter run, the Celtics kept themselves alive in the best-of-seven series and closed in on the deficit, 2-3.

Led by Jayson Tatum, the Celtics went on a furious 20-3 run to tip the game in their favor after trailing for most of the half.

Tatum scored 17 of his total points in the third quarter to help Boston outscore Miami, 41-25. The Celtics held the lead, 92-83, with 12 minutes left.

It was the Heat who had the upper hand early, starting the game strong. They led by as much as 12 points with Duncan Robinson pacing the offense, before the Celtics took their first advantage in the middle of the third quarter, 62-60, off a Jaylen Brown layup.

Since then, the Celtics didn't relinquish the lead. Daniel Theis and Jaylen Brown connived with Tatum in the fourth quarter to keep themselves afloat.

The Celtics led by as much as 19 in the fourth salvo.

Tatum top-scored for the Celtics with 31 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

Jaylen Brown chipped in 28 points while Marcus Smart and Kemba Walker combined for 27.

Meanwhile, Goran Dragic paced Miami on with 23 points, Robinson had 20 and Jimmy Butler added 17.

The Heat will have another chance to close out the series in Game Six on Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

