Lakers fend off pesky Nuggets for commanding 3-1 lead

MANILA, Philippines — The Los Angeles Lakers moved one win away from the NBA Finals after winning Game Four over the Denver Nuggets, 114-108, in the Western Conference Finals on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Despite a pesky Denver side that kept themselves within striking distance all game long, Anthony Davis and LeBron James were able to hold on for the win for the 3-1 advantage.

After leading by double-digits during multiple points of the game, the Lakers looked to be in trouble when the Nuggets cut their lead to a single point, 87-86 early in the fourth salvo.

But aggressiveness from the Lakers side resulted in multiple fouls from the Nuggets with a lot of yellow jerseys finding themselves in the charity stripe.

A split from Rajon Rondo at the charity striple to put the Lakers up by six, 113-106, with 31 ticks left in the game proved to be the nail in the coffin for the Nuggets.

Davis eked out a game-high 34 points to lead the Lakers on offense — he scored the first 10 points of the game for the Lakers and didn't miss a shot until the second quarter.

His strong start spilled over to the rest of his team, with the Lakers controlling the pace on offense.

James finished with with 26 points, eight assists and nine rebounds. Big man Dwight Howard was also a game changer for the Lakers after posting an early double-double, 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Jamal Murray was the brightest spot for the Nuggets after giving his team a fighting chance until the final buzzer.

The young gun top scored for his squad with 32 points and eight assists to his name. Center Nikola Jokic finished with 16 points.

Jerami Grant also had a good game with 17 markers.

Game Five kicks off on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time). Can the Denver Nuggets come back from another 1-3 deficit in this playoffs?