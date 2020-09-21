UP Maroons add ex-Tiger Cub Bismarck Lina in off-season recruiting spree

MANILA, Philippines – Another Tiger has left the University of Santo Tomas lair as versatile forward Bismarck Lina took his act to Diliman with the University of the Philippines.

The UST high school standout made his transfer official yesterday following a meeting with the Fighting Maroons led by head coach Bo Perasol.

Lina, a 6-foot-5 stretch big, joined ex-UST captain CJ Cansino as the latest catches of the Fighting Maroons eyeing to secure bright future apart from a mission to end a 34-year UAAP championship drought.

"Bismarck is going to be part of the Season 84 team. A young man with great fighting attitude and potential," said coach Bo Perasol as Lina and Cansino set to serve residencies this season.

The Batang Gilas Pilipinas product is the eighth player to bolt from UST amid uncertainties surrounding the Espana camp due to the still unresolved “Sorsogon Bubble” controversy.

Other key Growling Tigers who brought their talents somewhere were Rhenz Abando, Brent Paraiso and Ira Bataller to Letran and Jun Asuncion to Mapua. Just last week, Deo Cuajao and Mark Nonoy joined the fray by moving on to La Salle.

Only Sherwin Concepcion, Dave Ando and reigning MVP Soulemane Chabi Yo so far remain in the UST core that reached the finals last season under Aldin Ayo, who resigned from his post since before being axed by an indefinite UAAP ban due to his role in Sorsogon bubble.

In UP, Lina is expected to be one of the pillars in the years to come following a decorated UAAP juniors career punctuated by a 16.6-point, 10.9-rebound double-double norm in his last season en route to Mythical Team selection.

He will also be reunited in Diliman with Gilas teammates RC Calimag from La Salle — Greenhills, Carl Tamayo and Gerry Abadiano from NU, whom the Maroons also acquired in a massive offseason recruitment spree.

Joel Cagulangan (LSGH), Jancork Cabahug (UV), Malick Diouf (CEU), Miguel Tan (Xavier), Fil-Aussie Ethan Kirkness, Fil-Am Sam Dowd, Fil-Canadians Anton Eusebio and Alonso Tan are the other top catches of UP.