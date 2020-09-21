Tiger Cubs star Bismarck Lina confirms he's leaving UST for UP

MANILA, Philippines — UST Tiger Cubs star Bismarck Lina has decided to move to the University of the Philippines.

Lina informed UST athletics officials of his plans this morning, Monday, September 21.

With the current uncertainty surrounding their situation post-"Sorsogon Bubble", Lina, who made the UAAP Juniors Mythical Five in Season 81 and missed the honor the last season by mere percentage points, only decided to leave UST lastThursday, September 17.

“Hindi madali yung desisyon na umalis kasi buong pamilya ko ay nag-aral sa UST,” said Lina. “My cousin Kevin Ferrer was a UST star in both high school and college. My other cousin, Vince (Kevin’s younger brother) also played for UST. Siyempre, gusto ko rin naman sumunod sa kanila.”

Unfortunately, the uncertainty surrounding UST’s status after the uncovering of its illegal training bubble — when former head coach Aldin Ayo took the team for training during the Enhanced Community Quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic — has disbanded the team that went to the Season 82 Finals.

Former UST team captain CJ Cansino, banished by Ayo, revealed the bubble. Following in his departure, Rhenz Abando, Ira Battaler and Brent Paraiso went to Letran. Mark Nonoy and Deo Cuajao have transferred to La Salle. Jun Asuncion moved to Mapua.

With only Soulemane Chabi Yo and Sherwin Concepcion left from the squad that battled Ateneo in the finals, not much is left.

The team remains without a head coach pending the decision on UST.

“Mahal ko ang UST,” said Lina. “Ang hirap umalis. Masakit and napahirap nitong desisyon na to. But I have to help myself. I wish UST the best.”

