What is the Azkals Development Team doing in Balesin?

MANILA, Philippines — Philstar.com learned that the Azkals Development Team (ADT) is now in Balesin Island in Quezon.

The ADT is supposedly a guest team for the upcoming Philippines Football League season.

According to PFL Commissioner Mikhail Torre, “The ADT is planning to hold a football camp in a bubble set up, but were advised not to conduct any football-related activity until given the green light. They must adhere to the protocols and guidelines set by the Philippine Football Federation and the JAO which ensures the safety and security of individuals.”

The question is, the ADT is not a professional team so how is it that they are in Balesin?

The IATF approved only for training sessions for professional basketball, volleyball, and football with no spectators allowed. And it is the PFF’s sprawling National Training Center facility in Carmona has been designated as the PFL’s bubble.

The Commission on Higher Education is preparing guidelines to prepare for collegiate student-athletes to resume training.

But no word has been given for national teams to train. La Salle football coach and former national player Alvin Ocampo, whose nephew, Jarvey Gayoso is with the ADT, sounded off about the team being in Balesin.

“The PFF worked to have Carmona designated as their bubble so how is it they are in Balesin,” Ocampo related to this writer. “And national teams have not been cleared by the IATF for training so how are they there? If they aren’t training, what are they doing there?”

A check with Baham Mitra of the Games and Amusements Board, the ADT does not have a professional license, and hence, isn’t under their purview. “Hindi pa under GAB yan (ADT),” said Mitra. “Hindi pa pro. Wala kami na issue na license sa kanila.”

Torre though clarified matters, “They (ADT) are fully aware of the repercussions of conducting football activities without any clearance from the respective organizations.”

We reached out to PFF President Mariano V. Araneta yesterday, but he didn’t respond.