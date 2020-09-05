COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Harden, Rockets draw first blood vs Lakers in NBA West semis
James Harden of the Houston Rockets and Russell Westbrook #0 of the Houston Rockets talk during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks on August 2, 2020 at The Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images/AFP
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - September 5, 2020 - 11:51am

MANILA, Philippines — James Harden and the Houston Rockets routed the Los Angeles Lakers, 112-97, in Game One of the Western Conference Semifinals on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

A long scoring drought in the last period doomed the Lakers, who were stuck playing catch-up for most of the game.

Houston led by as much as 19 and did not give Los Angeles the advantage except in the opening quarter.

Harden, Russell Westbrook and Eric Gordon all connived on offense to put away the Lakers.

Former MVPs Harden and Westbrook combined for 60 points while Gordon chipped in 23.

Meanwhile, Anthony Davis paced the Lakers on offense with 25 points and 14 rebounds.

LeBron James finished with an all-around game of 20 points, seven assists and eight rebounds in the losing effort.

