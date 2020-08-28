COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Angelo raring to resume quest for glory
Angelo Que
Released
Angelo raring to resume quest for glory
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - August 28, 2020 - 2:23pm

MANILA, Philippines – Injury-free and fully rested, Angelo Que is eager and ready to get into the swing of things again, his appetite for winning hardly waning amid the long break caused by the global health crisis restrictions.

After all, at 41, options and chances could be shrinking for one of the region’s long hitters given the steady rise of a slew of young guns in the region’s various circuits. A three-time winner, he last won on the Asian Tour in 2010, posted his first and only victory in Japan PGA Tour two years ago and annexed his last triumph in Philippine Golf Tour Asia at home in Manila Southwoods last year.

While he expected to dominate in local turf, his Japan exploit came as a big surprise.

“At my age, winning in Japan is surreal,” Que told asiantour.com. “It’s hard to keep up with the young ones right now. You look at the age of the guys dominating on the Tour now, they are in the mid-20s to early 30s, so to keep up with those guys, it’s a big deal for me.”

While the long pandemic break kept top players like him off the fairways practically the last five months, it also gave him the time to heal an elbow injury that had hampered his campaign early in the season.

“I have actually enjoyed the rest because before the lockdown and before the end of last year, I had tennis elbow,” he said, referring to injury on the forearm muscles and tendons, which generally become damaged from overuse.

“It (injury) sort of affected the way I played,” he added. “So the rest has been a big help for my elbow.”

But therein lies the rub – now that he’s injury-free, there are no tournaments to play on.

“It is also frustrating because now that I don’t feel pain and I want to play, there are no tournaments,” rued Que, who last competed in the Malaysia Open last March where he tied for 31st despite elbow concerns.

But with the local tour eyeing an October “bubble” and the Asian Tour and Japan PGA looking to reopen in September and October, respectively, Que can’t help but get thrilled over the chance to slug it out again with the best and the brightest in the region.

That means back into training starting this week, shake off the rust and reach competitive level in time for the tour’s resumption.

“After the Malaysia Open, the next round that I played was in June. But I am sort of used to not playing that much, especially when I’m home for a month. But three months is a bit long. I felt a bit stiff, everything was a bit rusty when I started playing again.”

But as a player of his caliber, it won’t be long before the man dubbed as the “human highlighter” could be lighting up the fairways with his multi-colored golf attire and the leaderboard with red numbers again.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Alleged Sorsogon bubble sends Tigers in turmoil
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
The verdict is still in the air.
Sports
fbfb
Ex-Tiger Cansino leaks conversation detailing alleged UST 'bubble' experience
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Former team captain CJ Cansino took to Twitter on Wednesday to reveal details of what he and his teammates reportedly experienced...
Sports
fbfb
Dubai, Palawan candidates for PBA 'bubble'
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Among those that have already expressed interest in partnering with the pro league is the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.
Sports
fbfb
Report: Arum hopeful for Pacquiao vs Crawford in 2021
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Top Rank head honcho Bob Arum is upbeat on the possibility of a unification fight between WBA welterweight champion Manny...
Sports
fbfb
Fil-Kiwi Jordan Perez looking forward to play for Ateneo
By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
The young Perez first came over during New Zealand’s participation in the NBTC National Finals in 2017.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
44 minutes ago
E-Gilas springs back to action in NBA2K20 Pro-Am tourney
By John Bryan Ulanday | 44 minutes ago
Coming from a dominant showing in the FIBA Esports Open last June, the Nationals look to pick up where they left off against...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Angelo raring to resume quest for glory
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
Injury-free and fully rested, Angelo Que is eager and ready to get into the swing of things again, his appetite for winning...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Gymnastics chief reelected anew, seeks Olympic gold for Carlos Yulo
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
With the country’s first Olympic gold medal in mind, Cynthia Carrion was reelected for the third straight term as Gymnastic...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Zamboanga siblings out to rule ONE as champions
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
"Hopefully, if we're both successful in our next fight, I also want us to achieve that feat as brother and sister champions,"...
Sports
fbfb
4 hours ago
Ronaldo 'wants to conquer the world'
4 hours ago
Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo said Thursday that his "spirit and ambition were as high as ever" as he strives to "break...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with